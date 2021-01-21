Economy

14:56 21.01.2021

NBU highly assesses chances of first review of Stand-By Arrangement by IMF mission – NBU head

The National Bank highly assesses the chances of the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement by the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Governor of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko has stated.

"We assess the chances of reviewing the program as high. Negotiations are underway at the moment, there is certainly progress," Shevchenko said during a press briefing.

As reported, the IMF mission on the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine has been working in Ukraine since January 11.

 

