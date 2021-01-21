Economy

13:09 21.01.2021

Transformation of Ukroboronprom may take up to year

2 min read
Transformation of Ukroboronprom may take up to year

Reforming the enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, in particular Ukroboronprom state concern, as a result of the adoption of the relevant bill, may take up to one year, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych (the Servant of the People faction), has said.

"This [the transformation of Ukroboronprom] is a very important part of the reforms that we began a year and a half ago. We all know well our quasi-ministry Ukroboronprom: how many enterprises are there, how many of them, the amount of property, funds. And we all understand how difficult it is to transform this when there are examples of enterprises that have not been producing anything for 20 years. Therefore, this bill will provide an opportunity to greatly accelerate the transformation and do it as soon as possible. We are still talking about a period of up to one year," Zavitnevych said during the briefing.

When asked when bill No. 3822, which provides for the transformation of Ukroboronprom into a joint-stock company, could be adopted, the head of the profile committee said that this date is still unknown, but he will propose to consider it in the meeting room of the Rada in the near future.

"At the conciliation council, I will 'mold up' my colleagues, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, so that if not next week, then next week, when there is a session, we will propose to bring it into the hall," the parliamentarian said.

Tags: #ukroboronprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:36 14.12.2020
Ukroboronprom enterprises will remain within state concern until corporatization - CEO

Ukroboronprom enterprises will remain within state concern until corporatization - CEO

10:33 10.12.2020
Ukroboronprom has already fulfilled govt defense procurement-2020 by 99%

Ukroboronprom has already fulfilled govt defense procurement-2020 by 99%

11:17 08.12.2020
Ukraine's Air Force receives one more modernized fighter MIG-29MU1 – Ukroboronprom

Ukraine's Air Force receives one more modernized fighter MIG-29MU1 – Ukroboronprom

09:54 07.12.2020
Withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from Ukroboronprom urgently needed - Dpty PM Urusky

Withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from Ukroboronprom urgently needed - Dpty PM Urusky

15:33 03.12.2020
Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

13:56 03.12.2020
Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

09:32 03.12.2020
Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

14:29 20.11.2020
Ukroboronprom wants fair, open, public rules of game - acting CEO

Ukroboronprom wants fair, open, public rules of game - acting CEO

18:28 18.11.2020
Ukroboronprom declares intervention of Strategic Industries Ministry in state concern operation

Ukroboronprom declares intervention of Strategic Industries Ministry in state concern operation

13:09 16.11.2020
Supervisory board of Antonov created based on forensic audit by Ernst & Young – Ukroboronprom

Supervisory board of Antonov created based on forensic audit by Ernst & Young – Ukroboronprom

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU highly assesses chances of first review of Stand-By Arrangement by IMF mission – NBU head

NBU expects Ukraine's forex reserves to remain at about $30 bln – NBU head

Decision on ceiling gas price for public will save consumers UAH 4-5 bln - Naftogaz

Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

MGU supervisory board claims payment to Naftogaz for purchase of GTSOU impossible, asks govt to solve problem

LATEST

NBU highly assesses chances of first review of Stand-By Arrangement by IMF mission – NBU head

NBU expects Ukraine's forex reserves to remain at about $30 bln – NBU head

Kuznya on Rybalsky preparing counterclaim to Defense Ministry in dispute on ship of Laguna project

EBRD invests EUR 812 mln in Ukrainian projects in 2020

World Bank to allocate Ukraine about UAH 2.5 bln for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

Ukrtransgaz considers revision of agreement with MGU on purchase of GTSOU unacceptable

Naftogaz launches new gas pipeline to increase annual gas production by 55 mln cubic meters

Decision on ceiling gas price for public will save consumers UAH 4-5 bln - Naftogaz

Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

MGU supervisory board claims payment to Naftogaz for purchase of GTSOU impossible, asks govt to solve problem

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD