Transformation of Ukroboronprom may take up to year

Reforming the enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, in particular Ukroboronprom state concern, as a result of the adoption of the relevant bill, may take up to one year, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych (the Servant of the People faction), has said.

"This [the transformation of Ukroboronprom] is a very important part of the reforms that we began a year and a half ago. We all know well our quasi-ministry Ukroboronprom: how many enterprises are there, how many of them, the amount of property, funds. And we all understand how difficult it is to transform this when there are examples of enterprises that have not been producing anything for 20 years. Therefore, this bill will provide an opportunity to greatly accelerate the transformation and do it as soon as possible. We are still talking about a period of up to one year," Zavitnevych said during the briefing.

When asked when bill No. 3822, which provides for the transformation of Ukroboronprom into a joint-stock company, could be adopted, the head of the profile committee said that this date is still unknown, but he will propose to consider it in the meeting room of the Rada in the near future.

"At the conciliation council, I will 'mold up' my colleagues, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, so that if not next week, then next week, when there is a session, we will propose to bring it into the hall," the parliamentarian said.