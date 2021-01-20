Economy

14:46 20.01.2021

Court refuses Sologub seeking to declare illegal and annul decisions on application of disciplinary sanctions to him by NBU Council

1 min read
The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on January 18 denied the Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Dmytro Sologub in satisfying his claim against the National Bank seeking to recognize illegal and canceling the decisions on the application of disciplinary punishments by the NBU Council, the bank's press service reported on Tuesday.

As reported, on October 2, 2020, the NBU Council decided to reprimand and express no confidence in First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and Deputy Governor Sologub.

Governor of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko, who also supported the decision, later said that the NBU Council decided to reprimand and express no confidence in Rozhkova and Sologub in connection with their violation of the communications strategy and the one voice policy of the National Bank.

After the change of the governor of the NBU in July 2020, only Sologub and Rozhkova from the old board of the National Bank have remained on their posts.

Interfax-Ukraine
