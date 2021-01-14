IMF concerned about possible regulation of gas prices by state in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is concerned about possible regulation of gas prices by the state in Ukraine, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"Our partners know that such a decision is possible. They have the corresponding reaction. They are concerned that we are in some part revising our earlier commitments. Now the question is to convince our partners that this can be part of a mechanism or a temporary solution," he said on the air of Radio NV on Thursday.

He recalled that the memorandum contains Ukraine's commitment to stick to market gas prices.

"No decisions have been made yet... In the near future, there may be a government meeting on this issue," the minister said.