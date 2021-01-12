Economy

15:18 12.01.2021

Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

1 min read
Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

Ukraine and Moldova have agreed to increase the volume of Moldovan natural gas stocks in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities, to restore electricity supplies to Moldova and transit of electricity from Ukraine to Romania through Moldova, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said after negotiations with President of Moldova Maia Sandu.

"There are many developments for deepening our cooperation in the energy sector. This is an increase in the storage of natural gas by the Moldovan side in Ukrainian storage facilities, a project for the transit of European gas through Moldova to Ukraine, restoration of electricity supplies to Moldova and transit of electricity from Ukraine to Romania via the territory of Moldova," Zelenskiy said in a press statement in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Zelensky also noted the importance of jointly combating smuggling on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, "especially on its Transnistrian section." "This is indeed a very important area of our cooperation, taking into account, in particular, our desire to integrate into a joint market with the European Union," the President of Ukraine said.

Tags: #zelensky #sandu #electricity #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:28 12.01.2021
Ukraine, Moldova agree to move to new level of strategic partnership – Sandu

Ukraine, Moldova agree to move to new level of strategic partnership – Sandu

17:46 12.01.2021
Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

17:04 12.01.2021
Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

15:46 12.01.2021
Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

15:44 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

14:53 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu urge EU to develop EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format

Zelensky, Sandu urge EU to develop EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format

14:20 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

09:52 12.01.2021
Transfer to 'hub minus' formula will reduce price of gas for vulnerable consumers by about 44% - Energy Minister

Transfer to 'hub minus' formula will reduce price of gas for vulnerable consumers by about 44% - Energy Minister

09:23 12.01.2021
Visit of President of Moldova to Ukraine testifies to reset of bilateral relations - Kuleba

Visit of President of Moldova to Ukraine testifies to reset of bilateral relations - Kuleba

12:20 11.01.2021
Lubnygaz asks to check Mosiychuk for involvement in explosion on Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

Lubnygaz asks to check Mosiychuk for involvement in explosion on Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

Ukraine's net intl reserves amount to $ 18.1 bln - head of NBU Council

Transfer to 'hub minus' formula will reduce price of gas for vulnerable consumers by about 44% - Energy Minister

Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

LATEST

RES associations urge regulator to abandon distribution of Ukrenergo loans, set out their position to EU, IFIs

Ukraine's net intl reserves amount to $ 18.1 bln - head of NBU Council

Share of NPL down to 42% since early 2020 - Rozhkova

Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work

Accident at section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline poses no threat to transit of gas to Europe – GTSOU

DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy sector

Over 7,500 entrepreneurs uses Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program – PM

Nestle announces launch of product line in Ukraine in partnership with Starbucks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD