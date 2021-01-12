Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

Ukraine and Moldova have agreed to increase the volume of Moldovan natural gas stocks in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities, to restore electricity supplies to Moldova and transit of electricity from Ukraine to Romania through Moldova, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said after negotiations with President of Moldova Maia Sandu.

"There are many developments for deepening our cooperation in the energy sector. This is an increase in the storage of natural gas by the Moldovan side in Ukrainian storage facilities, a project for the transit of European gas through Moldova to Ukraine, restoration of electricity supplies to Moldova and transit of electricity from Ukraine to Romania via the territory of Moldova," Zelenskiy said in a press statement in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Zelensky also noted the importance of jointly combating smuggling on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, "especially on its Transnistrian section." "This is indeed a very important area of our cooperation, taking into account, in particular, our desire to integrate into a joint market with the European Union," the President of Ukraine said.