Minimum gas price for public up by 17.5%, maximum by 19.3% for Jan

The minimum gas price for the population in January is UAH 6.99 per cubic meter and increased by 17.47% compared to the minimum price in December (UAH 5.95/cubic meter), the maximum one rose by 19.33%, to UAH 10.8/cubic meter against UAH 9.05/cubic meter, respectively.

According to the study of gas supply proposals from 55 companies of the GazPravda project as of Monday morning, the lowest price per cubic meter of natural gas to the population of Ukraine in January was offered by GazAP LLC at UAH 6.99/cubic meter.

In December, the minimum price was offered by Megawatt with UAH 5.95 per cubic meter (according to the updated project data for the evening of November 26, the price initially was UAH 6.22/cubic meter), which moved to the second place in January.

Naftogaz Ukrainy, increasing the price in January to UAH 7.22/cubic meter from UAH 6.33/cubic meter in December, ranks sixth in price compared to the third one in the current month.

The maximum price for January at UAH 10.8/cubic meter was offered by Lvivenergozbut LLC, which is 19.33% more than the December maximum price of UAH 9.05/cubic meter, offered by the same company (according to the updated project data for the evening of November 26, since initially the company that offered the highest price was Zaporizhgazzbut with UAH 8.96 per cubic meter).

According to the study, more than half of the companies participating in it - about 30 - operate in the price range of UAH 8-11/cubic meter (from UAH 9/cubic meter at Chernivtsi Regional Energy Supply Company to UAH 10.8/cubic meter at Lvivenergozbut).

Taking into account the results of the GazPravda research, since August the minimum gas price has grown 2.6 times (from UAH 2.67/cubic meter), the maximum one by 2.3 times (from UAH 4.7/cubic meter).