Economy

09:51 24.12.2020

Finance ministry expects implementation of state budget receipts above plan by UAH 10-13 bln by late 2020

Finance ministry expects implementation of state budget receipts above plan by UAH 10-13 bln by late 2020

The Ministry of Finance expects that state budget receipts will be implemented above the plan by UAH 10-13 billion by the end of 2020, Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"There was a successful placement of government bonds for UAH 51 billion. We have two more domestic auctions and state budget receipts will be implemented above the plan by about UAH 10-13 billion by the end of the year. Therefore, there is no reason to believe that we will not meet the budget outlays plan. Today, I can say it calmly," Marchenko said in an interview with Lb.ua.

At the same time, the minister said that the Single Treasury Account has sufficient liquidity to finance the necessary payments in the current year.

As reported, the state budget receipts are set at UAH 979.55 billion in 2020 (including UAH 858.75 billion for the general fund), outlays at UAH 1.27 trillion (UAH 1.138 trillion for the general fund).

