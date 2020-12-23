Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced a review of the national budget for 2021 after the first quarter of next year.

"If we see an increase in the implementation of the receipts plan of the state, then after the first quarter the budget can and will be revised," the prime minister said during a government meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, under this condition, the costs of social benefits and, in particular, the salaries for doctors will be increased.

"Now such an increase in salaries is planned at the level of 30%, or on average UAH 2,500," Shmyhal said.