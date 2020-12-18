Energoatom launching lawsuit against Russia on compensation for lost Donuzlav wind farm

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has signed an agreement with the international law firm Shearman & Sterling on the provision of services for the preparation and submission of a dispute notice on its behalf against the Russian Federation, the company said on Friday.

The company told Interfax-Ukraine that the main object of the dispute is the Donuzlav wind farm located in Saky region of the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Energoatom said in the statement that the law firm, which will represent the interests of Energoatom, has considerable experience and unconditional leadership in resolving complex investment arbitration disputes, in particular, unique experience in investment arbitration cases against the Russian Federation.

As reported, the U.S. Shearman & Sterling is one of the world's largest law firms and represents, in particular, Lithuania in a dispute with Gazprom.

Earlier, among Ukrainian state-owned companies Oschadbank, Naftogaz Ukrainy and NPC Ukrenergo applied against the Russian Federation with similar claims with international arbitration tribunals.

Oschadbank has advanced farthest: on November 26, 2018, the Arbitral Tribunal of Paris made a decision to recover $1.3 billion from the Russian Federation in Oschadbank's favor, and the bank is currently seeking to enforce this decision.

The arbitration also made a positive decision on the claims of commercial companies against the Russian Federation due to the occupation of Crimea.