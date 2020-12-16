A Development plans to build Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya mall in Kyiv

Developer A Development plans to build a shopping and entertainment center Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya with an area of 12,000 square meters to be located on Peremohy Avenue, 115 in the Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv.

This was announced by the UTG company at the press conference entitled "Results of 2020 in Ukrainian Property Market" at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to the company, the project is at the concept development stage.

According to the real estate portal lun.ua, the unfinished residential complex of the developer Forum Invest is located at the indicated address.

A Development is also a developer of the Smart Plaza Polytech mall opened in 2018 at 24, Peremohy Avenue near the Polytechnic Institute metro station, and Smart Plaza Obolon opened in 2019 at 21, Marshal Tymoshenko Street and acquired by Dragon Capital.