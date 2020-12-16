Economy

14:25 16.12.2020

A Development plans to build Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya mall in Kyiv

1 min read
A Development plans to build Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya mall in Kyiv

Developer A Development plans to build a shopping and entertainment center Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya with an area of 12,000 square meters to be located on Peremohy Avenue, 115 in the Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv.

This was announced by the UTG company at the press conference entitled "Results of 2020 in Ukrainian Property Market" at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to the company, the project is at the concept development stage.

According to the real estate portal lun.ua, the unfinished residential complex of the developer Forum Invest is located at the indicated address.

A Development is also a developer of the Smart Plaza Polytech mall opened in 2018 at 24, Peremohy Avenue near the Polytechnic Institute metro station, and Smart Plaza Obolon opened in 2019 at 21, Marshal Tymoshenko Street and acquired by Dragon Capital.

Tags: #center #developer
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:13 03.12.2020
Interfax-Ukraineto host roundtable 'Discussion scenarios of Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of European Green Deal'

Interfax-Ukraineto host roundtable 'Discussion scenarios of Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of European Green Deal'

15:37 30.11.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Discussion scenarios of the Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of the European Green Deal'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Discussion scenarios of the Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of the European Green Deal'

17:49 24.11.2020
Vacancy of Rustler Group's malls in Ukraine may increase to 25% during possible lockdown in Dec-Jan

Vacancy of Rustler Group's malls in Ukraine may increase to 25% during possible lockdown in Dec-Jan

17:28 04.09.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Creation of New Association that will Unite Participants of Automotive Market from Car Dealers to Service Stations'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Creation of New Association that will Unite Participants of Automotive Market from Car Dealers to Service Stations'

16:25 04.09.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Sociological Assessment of Activities of All Government's Branches and Detailed Attitude of Ukrainians to Former USSR Legacy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Sociological Assessment of Activities of All Government's Branches and Detailed Attitude of Ukrainians to Former USSR Legacy'

16:03 02.09.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Start of Election Campaign: Main Problems and Risks'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Start of Election Campaign: Main Problems and Risks'

12:36 01.09.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Big Construction national program: results of sociological survey'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Big Construction national program: results of sociological survey'

16:04 28.08.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by the initiators of the Kyiv Nash! (Kyiv Is Ours!) Public Platform

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by the initiators of the Kyiv Nash! (Kyiv Is Ours!) Public Platform

13:12 27.08.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference: 'Reorganization of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection: Why Is International Trade Facing a Threat of Halt, and How to Launch Sanitary and Epidemiological Services Safely?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference: 'Reorganization of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection: Why Is International Trade Facing a Threat of Halt, and How to Launch Sanitary and Epidemiological Services Safely?'

15:40 25.08.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference: 'Electoral Sentiments of Ukraine's Southern, Eastern Residents'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference: 'Electoral Sentiments of Ukraine's Southern, Eastern Residents'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Rada adopts 2021 state budget

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

LATEST

Sowing of winter crops for 2021 harvest falls by 9.3% compared to last year

Synevo invests EUR 200,000 in launching next generation of PCR tests for COVID-19

Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

Ukraine withdraws from intl agreements in energy sector concluded within CIS framework

Rada ratifies protocol amending convention with Austria for double taxation avoidance

Danilov expects to restore Ukraine's defense industry together with country's strategic partners

Medical expenses to be record high in 2021 – PM

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

ICU estimates underfunding of 2020 state budget deficit at near UAH 100 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD