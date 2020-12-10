Economy

10:33 10.12.2020

Ukroboronprom has already fulfilled govt defense procurement-2020 by 99%

2 min read
For 11 months of 2020, the enterprises of the state concern Ukroboronprom have fulfilled the contracts for the government defense procurement by 99%.

"Despite the delay in financing the government defense procurement for more than three months, the late contracting of enterprises, which began only in the second quarter of this year, as well as restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine measures, by the end of the year, 100% of the plan for the government defense procurement is expected to be fulfilled," the press service of Ukroboronprom reported.

The state concern noted that today, within the framework of the current government defense procurement, 256 contracts are being executed for more than UAH 13 billion for four state customers: the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. In particular, 50 contracts were signed for the manufacture and modernization of weapons and military equipment, 16 - for the development of weapons and military equipment, and 190 - for the repair and restoration of weapons and military equipment.

Fifty-three contracts under the government defense procurement are being executed ahead of schedule. As of November 2020, 46 enterprises that are part of Ukroboronprom were involved in the implementation of the government defense procurement.

In total, customers have already received 3950 new, modernized and repaired weapons and military equipment, of which 2,591 are missile and artillery weapons; 715 - radar stations, air defense, communications, radio warfare and navigation; 587 - armored vehicles; 47 - aviation technology and equipment; 10 - naval equipment. In addition, the enterprises of Ukroboronprom have repaired and handed over 1,303 units of engines and components.

"Until the end of 2020, it is expected to conclude state contracts with the Ministry of Defense for another UAH 6.5 billion with a deadline for their implementation in 2021," the information says.

This year the enterprises of Ukroboronprom fulfill 36% of the total volume of the government defense procurement. The rest of the needs of customers are assigned to special exporters - 10%, and private producers - 54%.

Tags: #ukroboronprom
Interfax-Ukraine
