Inflation in Ukraine rises to 1.3% in Nov, to 3.8% in annual terms - State Statistics Service

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in November 2020 accelerated to 1.3% from 1% in October and 0.5% in September after falling by 0.2% in August and 0.6% in July, reported the State Statistics Service on Wednesday.

In November 2019, inflation was 0.1%, so in annual terms, inflation in November 2020 jumped to 3.8% compared to 2.6% in October, 2.3% in September, 2.5% - August and 2.4% by the end of July.

In addition, in November 2020 the State Statistics Service recorded core inflation at 0.7% after 0.8% in October, 1.1% in September and 0.1% in August. In November 2019, this figure was significantly lower - 0.1%, so in annual terms, core inflation in November of this year increased from 3.2% to 3.9%.

In the consumer market in November, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.4%. Vegetables, sugar, eggs and sunflower oil rose in price most of all (by 9.4-6.3%). Prices for processed cereal products, lard, bread, milk and dairy products, and butter increased by 2.5-1.1%. At the same time, fruit prices fell by 5.1%, and pork fell by 1.1%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 0.8%, which is associated with a rise in prices for tobacco products by 1.7%.

Clothes and footwear prices fell by 2.5%, including footwear by 2.8% and clothing by 2.3%.

The increase in prices (tariffs) for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 8.0% was mainly due to an increase in prices for natural gas by 26.7%, as well as heating tariffs - by 8.6%.

Transport prices increased by 0.9%, primarily due to the rise in prices for fuel and oils by 3.1%, as well as cars, by 0.7%.