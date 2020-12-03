Economy

13:56 03.12.2020

Ukroboronprom planned to be liquidated in 2021, its transformation to be discussed by NSDC – concern's head

3 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has supported the proposal of Yuriy Husev, appointed by him as director general of the state concern Ukroboronprom on Thursday, to hold a separate meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), dedicated to the transformation of Ukroboronprom and the defense-industrial complex in general.

"It is planned that in 2021 Ukroboronprom will cease to exist. My proposal for the NSDC is to consider the roadmap for the transformation of Ukroboronprom, according to the results of which the stages, expected results and those responsible for this or that stage will be clearly approved," he said a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

The newly appointed head of the state concern supported the previously announced concept of transforming Ukroboronprom into holdings under the two umbrella-type holdings "Defense Systems of Ukraine" and "Aerospace Systems".

Commenting on the conflict between Ukroboronprom and the Ministry of Strategic Industry, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Oleh Urusky, whom the current leadership of the state concern accused of interfering in activities and personnel appointments, Husev said that the president instructed him to "work in a team", including with the government and the Ministry for Strategic Industries.

Oleksiy Arestovych, non-staff advisor to the head of the President's Office for strategic communications in the field of national security and defense, expressed opinion at the press conference that the conflict was caused by a lack of strategic communications.

"Both my position and the position of Yuriy appeared simultaneously to overcome this problem. We have already held preliminary negotiations at the personal level, and there is a decision by the Office of the President that the Office will act as a bridge and help Mr. Urusky and Mr. Husev find a common language. And the president of Ukraine is the guarantor," Arestovych said.

The director general of the state concern said that he had already managed to hold a meeting with the head of the Ministry for Strategic Industries, but he had not yet met with the leadership of Ukroboronprom itself.

According to Husev, he is not yet ready to comment on the personnel decisions in the state concern, but will analyze the activities of each manager and will sum up the results by the end of December.

The head of Ukroboronprom also said that after the transformation of Ukroboronprom, he is ready to continue to work in the team of President Zelensky in the position that he sees fit.

Tags: #ukroboronprom
