Economy

14:29 20.11.2020

Ukroboronprom wants fair, open, public rules of game - acting CEO

The state concern Ukroboronprom supports the existence of the Ministry for Strategic Industries, but stands against interference in its activities.

"We stand for a systematic approach, we stand against manual control. We want to say that we occupy 36% of the total volume of the state defense order. The reform of Ukroboronprom is not equal to the reform of entire military-industrial complex, we are part of it," acting CEO Ihor Fomenko said at a briefing on Friday.

According to him, in recent weeks the information policy of "black PR" has been carried out against the state concern with accusations of breaking the law and unprofessionalism.

"We will not allow anyone to insult and humiliate us. No one knows better than us the processes that are taking place at the enterprises of Ukroboronprom," the acting CEO said.

Fomenko reported that the leadership of the state concern supports the existence of the Ministry for Strategic Industries, since this agency is very important for the country and a number of other enterprises in the industry.

"We are in favor of having an agency that determines the policy in the field of defense industry ... But we are against interference in our activities, we know better what should happen and how," he said.

The acting CEO said also that the state concern wants "fair, open and public rules of the game, so that we are understood and accepted as reliable, worthy partners, responsible for the quality of products."

As reported, earlier, the state concern in an open appeal stated that the Ministry for Strategic Industries, contrary to the legislation and standards of state property management, from the first day of work interferes in the activities of Ukroboronprom in the form of oral errands and numerous instructions.

