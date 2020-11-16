Economy

13:09 16.11.2020

Supervisory board of Antonov created based on forensic audit by Ernst & Young – Ukroboronprom

2 min read
Supervisory board of Antonov created based on forensic audit by Ernst & Young – Ukroboronprom

Ernst & Young France, with the involvement of the Ukrainian office of Ernst & Young, carried out a forensic audit project in relation to certain activities of one of the largest companies of the Ukroboronprom state concern – the Antonov State Enterprise. The audit was ordered by the Ukroboronprom with the provision of technical assistance from the French government.

"Based on the results of the project, the auditors formulated the following recommendations: to develop a new model of corporate governance at the enterprise, including the introduction of a supervisory board; to introduce a three-level system of lines of defense," Ukroboronprom said in a statement last week.

According to the concern, this system of lines of defense should be based on: improving the management of operational activities; risk management; implementation of internal controls; compliance function and implementation of anti-corruption measures at all levels of the company; creating an independent internal audit unit and reporting directly to the supervisory board.

Ernst & Young considers it necessary to create a subdivision (compliance office) at the level of the supervisory board of the concern, which will ensure that the management acts in the interests of the company when making decisions.

Ukroboronprom said that such a forensic audit of Antonov became a pilot project to develop elements of the concern's anti-corruption architecture. The project consisted of several phases: studying the specifics of the company's work and commercial transactions, analyzing key processes and the existing control system, analyzing data, in particular accounting transactions, and providing a report on the research results.

The results of the forensic audit will be provided for further investigation by law enforcement agencies – the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the concern said.

Tags: #ernst_young #antonov #ukroboronprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:01 05.11.2020
Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

13:01 16.10.2020
Ukroboronprom enterprises to be reorganized into nine branch holdings – Deputy PM

Ukroboronprom enterprises to be reorganized into nine branch holdings – Deputy PM

11:54 07.10.2020
Ex-general manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva, ex-deputy minister of economy Korzh leave Ukroboronprom

Ex-general manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva, ex-deputy minister of economy Korzh leave Ukroboronprom

11:46 06.10.2020
Ukroboronprom dpty director for production Fomenko appointed acting director general of state concern instead of dismissed Abromavicius – orders

Ukroboronprom dpty director for production Fomenko appointed acting director general of state concern instead of dismissed Abromavicius – orders

09:31 05.10.2020
Ukroboronprom presents strategy of transformation into seven industry holdings to deputy PM

Ukroboronprom presents strategy of transformation into seven industry holdings to deputy PM

13:05 13.08.2020
Aircraft building enterprises to be removed from Ukroboronprom, combined into holding with aerospace firms – Dpty PM

Aircraft building enterprises to be removed from Ukroboronprom, combined into holding with aerospace firms – Dpty PM

11:58 30.06.2020
Ukroboronprom, Antonov start developing program to revive Ukrainian aviation industry

Ukroboronprom, Antonov start developing program to revive Ukrainian aviation industry

15:00 22.06.2020
Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

10:41 16.06.2020
Ukroboronprom terminates powers of Donets as president of Antonov state enterprise from June 15, 2020 – concern

Ukroboronprom terminates powers of Donets as president of Antonov state enterprise from June 15, 2020 – concern

13:16 19.05.2020
Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decline of Ukraine's GDP slows to 3.5% in Q3, 2020 – statistics

Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

LATEST

Decline of Ukraine's GDP slows to 3.5% in Q3, 2020 – statistics

Ukrainian business sees both challenges, opportunities from Green Deal – EBA committee coordinator

SCM sells its Parallel filling station network to Oilinvest 2020 LLC

Europe must extend Green Deal terms for Ukraine due to funding difficulties, lack of state support – Metinvest CEO

Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines for equipment of automated sorting centers

Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

Ukraine may announce tender for 5G frequencies in Oct 2021 – govt

Business may not withstand weekend lockdown - EBA

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD