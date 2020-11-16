Economy

13:06 16.11.2020

SCM sells its Parallel filling station network to Oilinvest 2020 LLC

2 min read
SCM sells its Parallel filling station network to Oilinvest 2020 LLC

Rinat Akhmetov's SCM financial and industrial holding has sold its corporate rights to its network of Parallel filling stations to Oilinvest 2020 LLC (Kyiv).

"SCM announces that it divests the petroleum products trade business represented by Parallel company. On 13 November 2020, Parallel changes owner to Oilinvest 2020, which will continue to develop this business. As required by the contract, the deal amount is undisclosed," SCM said.

According to the report on the Parallel's website, the new owner plans to improve the efficiency of the provision of services, increase the volume of fuel sales both in large and small wholesale, modernize the filling station complexes, while not violating the idea that was laid down when creating the brand.

"To become a participant in the fuel market was my goal, the achievement of which took a lot of effort and for the realization of which I spent a lot of time. To date, my own successfully developing industrial business, as well as a bank lending system that allows me to develop investment projects, have helped me partially realize my dream. I suppose that my desire to preserve this brand, as well as to develop the Parallel network in the spirit and traditions that were laid down during its creation, played an important role in the seller's decision to choose our company," the owner of Oilinvest 2020, Oleksandr Dubinin, said.

Parallel sells its fuel at 60 filling stations and gas stations in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia regions and in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions controlled by Ukraine.

Tags: #akhmetov #scm
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:48 25.09.2020
SCM sells network of Parallel fuel stations - media

SCM sells network of Parallel fuel stations - media

17:52 17.03.2020
SCM proposes to create economic health HQ

SCM proposes to create economic health HQ

10:07 11.03.2020
SCM reports 17.4% increase in capital investment in 2019

SCM reports 17.4% increase in capital investment in 2019

17:21 22.02.2020
Shakhtar ready to send club plane to China to evacuate Ukrainians – Pyatov

Shakhtar ready to send club plane to China to evacuate Ukrainians – Pyatov

10:48 28.01.2020
SCM Holdings Limited acquires Les Cedres villa from Campari Group in French Riviera

SCM Holdings Limited acquires Les Cedres villa from Campari Group in French Riviera

14:56 29.11.2019
SCM expects economic downturn in 2020

SCM expects economic downturn in 2020

11:22 15.11.2019
Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

18:32 10.01.2019
Akhmetov didn't receive any info from Kilimnik, Manafort about 2016 U.S. presidential election – Akhmetov's press secretary

Akhmetov didn't receive any info from Kilimnik, Manafort about 2016 U.S. presidential election – Akhmetov's press secretary

13:01 11.10.2018
Last season was one of the best in Shakhtar's history – Akhmetov

Last season was one of the best in Shakhtar's history – Akhmetov

15:32 06.06.2018
Cypriot court decides to 'unfreeze' SCM assets

Cypriot court decides to 'unfreeze' SCM assets

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decline of Ukraine's GDP slows to 3.5% in Q3, 2020 – statistics

Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

LATEST

Decline of Ukraine's GDP slows to 3.5% in Q3, 2020 – statistics

Ukrainian business sees both challenges, opportunities from Green Deal – EBA committee coordinator

Supervisory board of Antonov created based on forensic audit by Ernst & Young – Ukroboronprom

Europe must extend Green Deal terms for Ukraine due to funding difficulties, lack of state support – Metinvest CEO

Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines for equipment of automated sorting centers

Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

Ukraine may announce tender for 5G frequencies in Oct 2021 – govt

Business may not withstand weekend lockdown - EBA

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD