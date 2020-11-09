Economy

12:41 09.11.2020

Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

1 min read
Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Kernel, one of the largest Ukrainian agrarian groups, at a meeting on December 10, plans to approve the payment of dividends for the 2020 financial year (FY, July-2019 - June-2020) in the amount of $0.42 per share.

This is stated in the draft decisions of the general meeting at the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Monday.

In addition, the shareholders plan to agree at the meeting to reappoint the Luxembourg Deloitte Audit as an independent auditor of Kernel.

Tags: #kernel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:08 05.10.2020
S&P upgrades Kernel ratings from 'B' to 'B+'

S&P upgrades Kernel ratings from 'B' to 'B+'

13:17 05.10.2020
Kernel proposes to buy notes due in 2022 for up to $350 mln via issuing new five-seven year notes

Kernel proposes to buy notes due in 2022 for up to $350 mln via issuing new five-seven year notes

09:40 21.09.2020
Fitch affirms Kernel at 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch affirms Kernel at 'BB-', outlook stable

11:09 22.04.2020
S&P affirms Kernel holding 'B' ratings, outlook stable

S&P affirms Kernel holding 'B' ratings, outlook stable

09:49 05.12.2019
Kernel plans to buy oil complex in Kropyvnytsky

Kernel plans to buy oil complex in Kropyvnytsky

11:53 27.11.2019
Kernel posts 24% fall in net profit in Q1 FY2020

Kernel posts 24% fall in net profit in Q1 FY2020

14:25 30.09.2019
Kernel preparing for placing $300-350 mln LPN

Kernel preparing for placing $300-350 mln LPN

12:54 06.09.2019
Sea ports authority, Kernel agree on construction of terminal, dredging works at Chornomorsk seaport

Sea ports authority, Kernel agree on construction of terminal, dredging works at Chornomorsk seaport

09:56 28.02.2019
Kernel posts $164 mln net profit in H1, 2019FY

Kernel posts $164 mln net profit in H1, 2019FY

12:04 02.11.2018
Russia's sanctions not to impact operations, financial performance of Kernel

Russia's sanctions not to impact operations, financial performance of Kernel

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

For first time ever traders start gas re-export from Ukraine – GTSOU

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

Untapped potential of using water, forest resources in Ukraine is $12 bln, $40 bln respectively – PM

LATEST

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

For first time ever traders start gas re-export from Ukraine – GTSOU

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

Untapped potential of using water, forest resources in Ukraine is $12 bln, $40 bln respectively – PM

Cabinet to present Strategy of economic development of Ukraine until 2030 - Shmyhal

Ukrainian PM predicts growth in cost of farmland fivefold in 10 years, $85 bln of extra GDP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD