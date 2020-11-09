Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Kernel, one of the largest Ukrainian agrarian groups, at a meeting on December 10, plans to approve the payment of dividends for the 2020 financial year (FY, July-2019 - June-2020) in the amount of $0.42 per share.

This is stated in the draft decisions of the general meeting at the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Monday.

In addition, the shareholders plan to agree at the meeting to reappoint the Luxembourg Deloitte Audit as an independent auditor of Kernel.