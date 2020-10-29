Economy

17:02 29.10.2020

Ukraine interested in expanding further cooperation with EIB – Shmyhal

Ukraine is interested in expanding further cooperation with the European Investment Bank (EIB), in particular in the field of financing transport, energy sector and urban infrastructure, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

Following Shmyhal's meeting with Head of the European Investment Bank Resident Representation for Ukraine Jean-Erik de Zagon, in early December the Government delegation is scheduled to visit Brussels and Luxembourg to hold a meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, the press service of the Cabinet said.

Meetings with high-ranking officials of the European Union, the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are also planned during the visit.

"I look forward that we can work out a package of investment proposals that could be signed in December during the official visit," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope that the projects envisaged by the joint agreements concluded during the 22nd Ukraine-EU Summit on October 6, 2020, will be implemented as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union's Green Deal initiative and digitalization reform.

In addition, Shmyhal also supported the proposal of the Head of the European Investment Bank Resident Representation for Ukraine to create so-called dashboards, which will reflect the progress in the implementation of projects and gave relevant instructions.

Tags: #ukraine #shmyhal
