Economy

10:56 26.10.2020

Meest Express launches its own air delivery from U.S. to Ukraine

2 min read
Meest Express launches its own air delivery from U.S. to Ukraine

The postal and logistics operator Trade House Meest Express LLC (Meest Express, Lviv) has launched air delivery from the United States to Lviv.

"Meest is the first Ukrainian postal and logistic company with its own air delivery from the United States. Today we met the charter flight we rented in Lviv – Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of the LOT airline – with parcels of our dear customers," President of Meest Rostyslav Kysil wrote on his Facebook page.

He also said that this flight was the first transatlantic flight in Lviv.

The Lviv international airport said in a report that the Polish airline LOT performed the first test flight for Meest Express.

"We are very pleased with the opening of long-haul cargo transportation to Lviv. Since the onset of the aviation crisis, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have actively switched to finding alternative sources of income... Today, we have a beautiful Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner cargo aircraft from the airline LOT, performing a test presentation flight. Next, we will continue to work on which airline will deliver goods to Lviv," Director General of the Lviv airport Tetiana Romanovska said.

According to her, the opening of such flights will save the situation with the financial condition of the enterprise and will provide an opportunity to improve it in the winter.

"From now on, the Lviv airport becomes not only a passenger, but also a cargo aviation hub," Romanovska said.

Meest Group is part of Meest Corporation Inc. (Toronto, Canada). It provides postal and logistics services in 20 countries: Canada, the United States, Ukraine, Australia, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Poland, China, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Israel.

Tags: #meest_express
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

First deputy NBU governor Rozhkova, deputy NBU governor Sologub criticize re-distribution of powers at NBU

Ukraine's premier supports memo with IFIs on stock market development, worsens terms assessment from year to three

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Refinancing rate could grow to 7.5% by late 2021 – NBU forecast

NBU improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 4.1%, worsens for 2021 to 6.5%

LATEST

First deputy NBU governor Rozhkova, deputy NBU governor Sologub criticize re-distribution of powers at NBU

Ukraine's premier supports memo with IFIs on stock market development, worsens terms assessment from year to three

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Surplus of current account of balance of payments in 2020 will be 2.9% of GDP - NBU

NBU could play role of market maker on secondary govt bonds market, denies participation in financing budget deficit

Refinancing rate could grow to 7.5% by late 2021 – NBU forecast

Renovation of roads leading to checkpoints is one of Ukravtodor's priorities for 2021

NBU improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 4.1%, worsens for 2021 to 6.5%

First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

NBU as before expects arrival of IMF SBA tranche by late 2020 – NBU governor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD