Economy

15:03 22.10.2020

NBU as before expects arrival of IMF SBA tranche by late 2020 – NBU governor

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects to receive another tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) at the end of 2020, Governor of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko has said.

"As before, we expect the next tranche from the IMF to arrive at the end of this year," he said during a press briefing on Thursday.

He said that financial support from international partners is needed for an early economic recovery.

"At the same time, a postponement or suspension of the fulfillment of obligations to the IMF can not only slow down the economic recovery but also significantly worsen inflation and devaluation expectations," the NBU governor said.

Tags: #nbu #imf
Interfax-Ukraine
