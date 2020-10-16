Economy

19:04 16.10.2020

Business maintains expectations for inflation, hryvnia devaluation - NBU survey

1 min read
Business maintains expectations for inflation, hryvnia devaluation - NBU survey

Ukrainian business continues to predict inflation in the next 12 months, exceeding the upper limit of the target corridor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU, 6%), at the level of 7% and the weakening of the hryvnia exchange rate in the same term to UAH 28.99/$1.

According to the results of the regular quarterly survey of business expectations of the country's enterprises posted on the NBU's website, the Business Activity Outlook Index has not yet returned to the pre-quarantine level, but increased compared to the previous quarter to 100.8% from 90.8%, which indicates about the balance of negative and positive assessments of businesses.

According to the central bank, the increase was due to the improved estimates of the total sales of goods of own production, the financial and economic situation of own enterprises, as well as investment costs for machinery, equipment and tools.

Tags: #nbu #business #hryvnia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:55 16.10.2020
NBU denies fact of submitting proposal for dismissing current NBU governor deputies by NBU head to NBU Council

NBU denies fact of submitting proposal for dismissing current NBU governor deputies by NBU head to NBU Council

17:33 12.10.2020
NBU receives documents from Tigipko's Luregio Limited to approve purchase of PIB

NBU receives documents from Tigipko's Luregio Limited to approve purchase of PIB

16:00 09.10.2020
Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

11:41 08.10.2020
NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

11:37 08.10.2020
IMF calling for following NBU governance framework regarding accountability of NBU Board

IMF calling for following NBU governance framework regarding accountability of NBU Board

13:57 07.10.2020
NBU to gradually introduce NSFR starting from Q1 2021

NBU to gradually introduce NSFR starting from Q1 2021

13:56 07.10.2020
NBU to determine on terms of launching capital buffers in Q1 2021

NBU to determine on terms of launching capital buffers in Q1 2021

11:50 07.10.2020
Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

10:41 06.10.2020
Rozhkova considers council's note of reprimand as 'wakeup call' for NBU's independence

Rozhkova considers council's note of reprimand as 'wakeup call' for NBU's independence

17:21 05.10.2020
NBU Council reprimands First Deputy Governor Rozhkova, Deputy Governor Sologub

NBU Council reprimands First Deputy Governor Rozhkova, Deputy Governor Sologub

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Turkey sign number of agreements on military, defense cooperation after meeting of Zelensky, Erdoğa

NBU denies fact of submitting proposal for dismissing current NBU governor deputies by NBU head to NBU Council

Tigipko plans to withdraw PIB from market, transfer working assets to TAScombank

IMF improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 to 7.2%, growth to 3% in 2021

Economy Ministry estimates fall of GDP in eight months of 2020 at 5.8%

LATEST

Ukraine, Turkey sign number of agreements on military, defense cooperation after meeting of Zelensky, Erdoğa

Ukroboronprom enterprises to be reorganized into nine branch holdings – Deputy PM

Rada calls on taking into account interests of Ukrainian producers in negotiations with EU on 'green metallurgy'

Miners end their strike at Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Plant, come to surface - Volynets

Ukrainians to pay for FEZ in Donbas with their taxes – expert

Tigipko plans to withdraw PIB from market, transfer working assets to TAScombank

IMF improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 to 7.2%, growth to 3% in 2021

Economy Ministry estimates fall of GDP in eight months of 2020 at 5.8%

Kyivstar launches beta testing of open platform for interacting with business products

Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD