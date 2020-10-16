Business maintains expectations for inflation, hryvnia devaluation - NBU survey

Ukrainian business continues to predict inflation in the next 12 months, exceeding the upper limit of the target corridor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU, 6%), at the level of 7% and the weakening of the hryvnia exchange rate in the same term to UAH 28.99/$1.

According to the results of the regular quarterly survey of business expectations of the country's enterprises posted on the NBU's website, the Business Activity Outlook Index has not yet returned to the pre-quarantine level, but increased compared to the previous quarter to 100.8% from 90.8%, which indicates about the balance of negative and positive assessments of businesses.

According to the central bank, the increase was due to the improved estimates of the total sales of goods of own production, the financial and economic situation of own enterprises, as well as investment costs for machinery, equipment and tools.