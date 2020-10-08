Economy

11:37 08.10.2020

IMF calling for following NBU governance framework regarding accountability of NBU Board

1 min read
IMF calling for following NBU governance framework regarding accountability of NBU Board

Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman has said that discharging the accountability of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) should follow the NBU governance framework, served the NBU and the Ukrainian economy.

"Discharging the accountability of the NBU Board should follow the NBU governance framework," he said in a statement spread on Thursday in relation to the conflict around two NBU Board members.

Ljungman recalled that this governance framework has been developed in consultation with IMF staff under successive IMF-supported programs.

"The framework has served the NBU – and the Ukrainian economy – well by strengthening the confidence in the NBU as an independent and professional central bank, while improving the credibility and effectiveness of the NBU's policies," he said.

The NBU Council during a meeting on October 2 reprimanded and expressed distrust in First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub, accusing them of violation of the NBU regulations, the NBU Employee Ethics Code, internal regulations for NBU employees, and violation of the requirements of the Labor Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #nbu #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:41 08.10.2020
NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

13:57 07.10.2020
NBU to gradually introduce NSFR starting from Q1 2021

NBU to gradually introduce NSFR starting from Q1 2021

13:56 07.10.2020
NBU to determine on terms of launching capital buffers in Q1 2021

NBU to determine on terms of launching capital buffers in Q1 2021

11:50 07.10.2020
Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

10:41 06.10.2020
Rozhkova considers council's note of reprimand as 'wakeup call' for NBU's independence

Rozhkova considers council's note of reprimand as 'wakeup call' for NBU's independence

17:21 05.10.2020
NBU Council reprimands First Deputy Governor Rozhkova, Deputy Governor Sologub

NBU Council reprimands First Deputy Governor Rozhkova, Deputy Governor Sologub

17:56 28.09.2020
Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

15:14 25.09.2020
Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

12:22 25.09.2020
Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

10:58 25.09.2020
NBU decides to liquidate Bank Arcada

NBU decides to liquidate Bank Arcada

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

NBU to gradually introduce NSFR starting from Q1 2021

Some agreements signed for total EUR 390 mln at Ukraine-EU Summit – Ukrainian PM

Poland's UOKiK regulator fines Gazprom $7.6 bln, five other companies $61 mln that finance Nord Stream 2, orders contracts terminated

LATEST

Ukraine, EBRD sign memo to strengthen corporate governance, obliging Ukravtodor to carry out anti-corruption reform

World Bank will help exchange of experience between Ukraine and Poland in transforming coal regions

Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Institute for Cognitive Modeling start cooperation in field of digitalization

Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

KIVI plans to create its own smart-TV system in cooperation with Google

Some agreements signed for total EUR 390 mln at Ukraine-EU Summit – Ukrainian PM

Poland's UOKiK regulator fines Gazprom $7.6 bln, five other companies $61 mln that finance Nord Stream 2, orders contracts terminated

Ex-general manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva, ex-deputy minister of economy Korzh leave Ukroboronprom

World Bank predicts Ukraine's GDP fall by 5.5% in 2020 with 1.5% growth in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD