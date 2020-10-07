Economy

13:12 07.10.2020

Some agreements signed for total EUR 390 mln at Ukraine-EU Summit – Ukrainian PM

During the Ukraine-EU Summit in Brussels, agreements totaling EUR 390 million were signed, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Over the past year, Ukraine has made great strides in the implementation of the Association Agreement. This was said by President of the European Council Charles Michel yesterday during the 22nd Ukraine-EU Summit. With the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and government representatives in Brussels, new agreements were reached and important agreements totaling EUR 390 million were signed," Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page.

Among them, three agreements have been signed with the European Union, namely: for EUR10 million within the framework of the Climate package for a sustainable economy: (CASE) in Ukraine, which will be aimed at various actions to develop a resource-efficient, clean and competitive economy, in particular by supporting local energy efficiency, small and medium-sized businesses, supporting local communities and creating a joint resource center for climate innovation between Ukraine and the EU.

Also, EUR 30 million, which are provided for by the agreement under the EU4ResilientRegions programme, will go to help the eastern regions of Ukraine to overcome the negative consequences of the pandemic and Russian aggression, and EUR 20 million under the Civil Society Facility, which will be aimed at developing a favorable environment for the work of civil society and attracting it to political processes.

Two more agreements were signed with the European Investment Bank (EIB), namely: for EUR 300 million under the agreement on financing the Ukraine Public Buildings Energy Efficiency project, which will be involved in the implementation of measures aimed at improving the process of thermal modernization of public buildings in Ukraine.

Also a EUR 30 million loan provided for by the guarantee agreement Logistic Network (Ukrposhta modernization and digitalization) will be used to buy sorting equipment and create three sorting facilities (in particular, the construction of a hub in Lviv) and 22 sorting depots in general, and the introduction of automatic tracking of goods.

"In addition, further steps of active cooperation and interaction between Ukraine and the EU were outlined. Among them are the early signing of the Common Aviation Area (CAA) Agreement, and the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (ACAA), and a comprehensive assessment of Ukraine's achievements of the goals of the Association Agreement in 2021, which is the starting point to its next update," Shmyhal said.

