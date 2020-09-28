Economy

17:20 28.09.2020

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

 Interpipe, an international vertically integrated pipe and wheel company, has notified holders of 2024 eurobonds about a proposal for a partial redemption of bonds totaling $32.4 million.

According to a letter from Interpipe Holdings Plc sent to bondholders on September 25 of this year, the company will redeem its bonds in accordance with such additional buyback on October 5, 2020 for their principal amount together with accrued interest.

The company also approached the main agent with a request to annul the bonds upon redemption.

