Rada repeatedly introduces former co-owner of Ukrgasbank ex-MP Horbal to NBU Сouncil

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada repeatedly introduced former co-owner of Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) ex-MP Vasyl Horbal to the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that 249 MPs backed his appointment to the post of the member of the NBU Council.