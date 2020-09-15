Economy

17:39 15.09.2020

ICU investment group predicts inflation of 6.5% in Ukraine in 2021

1 min read
ICU investment group predicts inflation of 6.5% in Ukraine in 2021

The consumer price index in 2021 may grow by 6.5%, whereas earlier it was predicted to grow by 5.3%, Head of Macroeconomic Research of Investment Group ICU Serhiy Nikolaychuk has said.

"In the fourth quarter, year-over-year inflation will return to the NBU target range. We will end the year at 5.3%, according to our forecast. And in the first quarter [of 2021] inflation will exceed the upper limit of the NBU target range and will remain at this level throughout the year," Nikolaychuk said during the online presentation of the updated macroeconomic forecast on Tuesday.

Inflation next year will be pushed to growth by the weakening of the hryvnia, renewed growth in energy prices and an increase in the minimum wage, he said.

Tags: #icu #inflation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 15.09.2020
Hryvnia to devaluate to UAH 29-30/$1 by late 2020 – ICU forecast

Hryvnia to devaluate to UAH 29-30/$1 by late 2020 – ICU forecast

18:06 26.08.2020
Economy ministry improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 5.9%, expects average hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 27/$1

Economy ministry improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 5.9%, expects average hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 27/$1

15:40 20.08.2020
Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

17:40 10.08.2020
Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms remains at 2.4% after 0.6% deflation in July

Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms remains at 2.4% after 0.6% deflation in July

18:20 07.08.2020
ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

10:16 29.07.2020
Ukraine's Economy ministry predicts 4.6% GDP growth with 7.3% inflation in 2021

Ukraine's Economy ministry predicts 4.6% GDP growth with 7.3% inflation in 2021

16:17 16.06.2020
Situation with inflation in Ukraine disastrous – Economy minister

Situation with inflation in Ukraine disastrous – Economy minister

17:29 09.06.2020
Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

15:37 08.05.2020
Inflation in Ukraine declines to 2.1% in April year-over-year – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine declines to 2.1% in April year-over-year – statistics

18:01 23.04.2020
NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

J.P. Morgan expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 4% in 2020, grow by 6% in 2021

Pipeline accident near Kyiv not to affect gas transit to EU - operator

Metinvest offers buyback of 2021, 2023 eurobonds worth $290 mln at expense of new eurobonds

State guarantees in 2021 may amount to UAH 28 bln - draft state budget

LATEST

Rada repeatedly introduces former co-owner of Ukrgasbank ex-MP Horbal to NBU Сouncil

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

State budget deficit of 6% GDP to result in public debt increase, its expensive servicing – CES expert

Raiffeisen Bank International AG CEO stresses particular interest in stable operation in Ukraine – President's Office

J.P. Morgan expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 4% in 2020, grow by 6% in 2021

Court finds no grounds for recovering over UAH 400 mln from DTEK Zakhidenergo in favor of Ukrenergo

Pipeline accident near Kyiv not to affect gas transit to EU - operator

Metinvest offers buyback of 2021, 2023 eurobonds worth $290 mln at expense of new eurobonds

State guarantees in 2021 may amount to UAH 28 bln - draft state budget

Cabinet approves draft state budget 2021 - govt rep in Rada Mokan

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD