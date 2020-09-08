Shmyhal calls for increase in Ukraine's own gas production

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is in favor of increasing his own gas production, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reports.

"Today we have unhindered access to the EU gas market, which also contributes to a decrease in energy imports. But at meetings with the president, we have repeatedly raised the issue of increasing our own production. We need to conduct appropriate exploration, complete exploration plans that have already been partially fulfilled and start production promptly," Shmyhal said.

The premier stressed that, for its part, the government is making every effort for this and also counts on the relevant legislative initiatives of the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada.