Economy

18:06 26.08.2020

Economy ministry improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 5.9%, expects average hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 27/$1

2 min read
Economy ministry improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 5.9%, expects average hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 27/$1

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine improved the inflation forecast for 2020 to 5.9% December over December, while in the macroeconomic forecast approved in March, this indicator was at the level of 11.6%, according to the forecast of the socio-economic development of Ukraine for 2021-2023.

According to the document, this year the ministry predicts an average annual rate of UAH 27/$1 (previously UAH 29.50/$1 was expected), and at the end of the year – UAH 28.3 / $.

"However, the strengthening of the role of the expenditure component, which is expected for various reasons (including through an increase in the minimum wage and attempts to compensate for the losses incurred), in the formation of prices for manufacturers of industrial products at the end of 2020 and, especially in 2021, will have a stimulating effect on inflationary processes," the ministry said in the forecast.

Following the results of this year, the Ministry of Economy expects a trade deficit of $5.4 billion (previously this figure was estimated at $8.3 billion).

The forecast for nominal GDP has been reduced from UAH 3.985 trillion to UAH 3.975 trillion, although the ministry still expects GDP to fall by 4.8%.

At the same time, the Ministry of Economy expects an increase in tariffs for railway transportation by 17% this year, as well as by 22% and 26% in the next two years (+ -3%).

Tags: #inflation #economy_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 20.08.2020
Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

17:40 10.08.2020
Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms remains at 2.4% after 0.6% deflation in July

Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms remains at 2.4% after 0.6% deflation in July

17:02 06.08.2020
Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

10:16 29.07.2020
Ukraine's Economy ministry predicts 4.6% GDP growth with 7.3% inflation in 2021

Ukraine's Economy ministry predicts 4.6% GDP growth with 7.3% inflation in 2021

13:45 09.07.2020
Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

12:07 08.07.2020
Economy ministry signs memo with grain market players for agreeing on export volumes, not for limiting exports – minister

Economy ministry signs memo with grain market players for agreeing on export volumes, not for limiting exports – minister

16:17 16.06.2020
Situation with inflation in Ukraine disastrous – Economy minister

Situation with inflation in Ukraine disastrous – Economy minister

15:38 16.06.2020
Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

15:33 16.06.2020
Ukraine's Economy ministry predicts grain harvest of over 68 mln tonnes in 2020

Ukraine's Economy ministry predicts grain harvest of over 68 mln tonnes in 2020

17:29 09.06.2020
Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Deficit of national budget in Jan-July 2020 reaches UAH 51 bln – treasury

Govt appoints head of Boryspil airport's supervisory board Zhmak as Head of Ukrzaliznytsia

NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

Interpipe repays $97 mln eurobonds 2024

Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

LATEST

Deficit of national budget in Jan-July 2020 reaches UAH 51 bln – treasury

Kyivstar in partnership with UkrFinService launches insurance using mobile phone number account

Govt appoints head of Boryspil airport's supervisory board Zhmak as Head of Ukrzaliznytsia

Deposit Guarantee Fund takes Bank Arcada under control

Volume of issuing 'affordable loans 5-7-9%' exceeds UAH 5.5 bln – Finance Ministry

NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

Interpipe repays $97 mln eurobonds 2024

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih passes 50 mln tonnes of smelter slag for road construction

EBRD, OKKO reach credit agreement for $35 mln

NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD