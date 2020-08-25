Economy

17:44 25.08.2020

Interpipe repays $97 mln eurobonds 2024

1 min read
Interpipe repays $97 mln eurobonds 2024

Interpipe international vertically integrated pipe and wheel company has announced the partial redemption of eurobonds 2024 for a total of $97 million.

According to a company press release on Tuesday, Interpipe Holdings Plc repurchased its outstanding bonds at their principal (nominal) value together with accrued interest.

The remaining debt on bonds currently amounts to $113.692 million.

As reported, Interpipe announced on October 25, 2019 that the restructuring was completed with a partial cancellation of the group's existing debt to its main financial lenders, including $200 million eurobonds with a 10.25% coupon and repayment in 2017. As a result of the restructuring, the debt was reduced and issued with new $309.192 million eurobonds at 10.25% due in 2024 and a loan of $45.808 million maturing at the end of 2020.

Tags: #eurobonds #interpipe
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:26 27.07.2020
Vodafone Ukraine buys back $10 mln eurobonds

Vodafone Ukraine buys back $10 mln eurobonds

14:56 24.07.2020
Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

14:23 24.07.2020
Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

18:26 23.07.2020
Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

16:54 22.07.2020
Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

11:18 02.07.2020
Ukraine annuls issue of eurobonds after NBU governor's resignation – Finance ministry

Ukraine annuls issue of eurobonds after NBU governor's resignation – Finance ministry

14:26 30.06.2020
Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

16:21 29.05.2020
Finance Ministry redeems $1 bln US guaranteed eurobonds

Finance Ministry redeems $1 bln US guaranteed eurobonds

09:44 20.05.2020
Metinvest pays $22.6 mln coupon on 2029 eurobonds

Metinvest pays $22.6 mln coupon on 2029 eurobonds

15:14 28.04.2020
Ukreximbank mulling purchase of its eurobonds from market

Ukreximbank mulling purchase of its eurobonds from market

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

EBRD, OKKO reach credit agreement for $35 mln

NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

LATEST

NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih passes 50 mln tonnes of smelter slag for road construction

EBRD, OKKO reach credit agreement for $35 mln

NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

UIA transports 113,300 passengers, 390,200 tonnes of cargo since resumption of flights in June

Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

Economy Ministry sets maximum volume of wheat exports for current season at 17.5 mln tonnes

EBA urges Ukraine to prevent introduction of additional customs duties by Turkey on confectionary products

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD