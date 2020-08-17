Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

Olha Stefanishyna, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, says that Ukraine is ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel.

"We understand that the spread of coronavirus around the world has a negative impact on the world economy. That is why today we should look for joint ways to intensify economic and investment cooperation between our countries. In these conditions, the launch of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Israel is important," she said.

At the same time, according to her, the Ukrainian side confirms its readiness for further cooperation in the agricultural sector with Israel and sustainable export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the Israeli market.

It is noted that at a meeting between Stefanishyna and the Israeli Ambassador, the parties discussed the use of the potential of the Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean Preferential Rules of Origin for the development of bilateral trade, and also stressed the importance of the work of the joint Ukrainian-Israeli commission on trade and economic cooperation and discussed a possible format of its upcoming meeting.

"The commission is an effective instrument for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries, and I, as the chairman of the Ukrainian part of the commission, look forward to holding the next, 12th meeting of the commission, after the end of the pandemic," the deputy prime minister said.