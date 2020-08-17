Economy

18:13 17.08.2020

Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

2 min read
Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

Olha Stefanishyna, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, says that Ukraine is ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel.

"We understand that the spread of coronavirus around the world has a negative impact on the world economy. That is why today we should look for joint ways to intensify economic and investment cooperation between our countries. In these conditions, the launch of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Israel is important," she said.

At the same time, according to her, the Ukrainian side confirms its readiness for further cooperation in the agricultural sector with Israel and sustainable export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the Israeli market.

It is noted that at a meeting between Stefanishyna and the Israeli Ambassador, the parties discussed the use of the potential of the Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean Preferential Rules of Origin for the development of bilateral trade, and also stressed the importance of the work of the joint Ukrainian-Israeli commission on trade and economic cooperation and discussed a possible format of its upcoming meeting.

"The commission is an effective instrument for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries, and I, as the chairman of the Ukrainian part of the commission, look forward to holding the next, 12th meeting of the commission, after the end of the pandemic," the deputy prime minister said.

Tags: #stefanishyna #export #ukraine #israel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:39 17.08.2020
Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

17:34 17.08.2020
Economy Ministry sets maximum volume of wheat exports for current season at 17.5 mln tonnes

Economy Ministry sets maximum volume of wheat exports for current season at 17.5 mln tonnes

15:06 17.08.2020
Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

14:37 17.08.2020
EBA urges Ukraine to prevent introduction of additional customs duties by Turkey on confectionary products

EBA urges Ukraine to prevent introduction of additional customs duties by Turkey on confectionary products

12:24 17.08.2020
Ukraine terminates Agreement with Russia on mutual establishment of trade missions – MFA

Ukraine terminates Agreement with Russia on mutual establishment of trade missions – MFA

12:03 17.08.2020
Delegations of Ukraine, UK, Baltic States to PACE condemn election violations, violence in Belarus, warn Russia against interference

Delegations of Ukraine, UK, Baltic States to PACE condemn election violations, violence in Belarus, warn Russia against interference

09:55 17.08.2020
Ukraine generally shares EU position on elections in Belarus – MFA

Ukraine generally shares EU position on elections in Belarus – MFA

09:35 17.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,464 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 342 recoveries, 21 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 1,464 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 342 recoveries, 21 deaths – NSDC

09:21 17.08.2020
Ukraine's economy starts to recover in third quarter – Shmyhal

Ukraine's economy starts to recover in third quarter – Shmyhal

09:14 17.08.2020
Economic Recovery Center to become platform for development of Ukraine's National Economic Strategy 2030

Economic Recovery Center to become platform for development of Ukraine's National Economic Strategy 2030

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

Economy Ministry sets maximum volume of wheat exports for current season at 17.5 mln tonnes

Ukraine terminates Agreement with Russia on mutual establishment of trade missions – MFA

Ukraine's economy starts to recover in third quarter – Shmyhal

Economic Recovery Center to become platform for development of Ukraine's National Economic Strategy 2030

LATEST

Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

Another package of bills on special tax regulations for IT industry covers only product companies – EBA

Energy ministry counting on intensification of Turboatom, Electrotyazhmash partnership with state-owned companies

Fall of Ukraine's GDP in Q2, 2020 accelerates to 11.4% – preliminary statistics

American Chamber of Commerce calls for unbiased trial of tobacco companies' cases on AMC fine

EBA insists on resumption of full-fledged work of Environmental Protection Ministry

Aircraft building enterprises to be removed from Ukroboronprom, combined into holding with aerospace firms – Dpty PM

PrivatBank petitions NABU on unlawful appointment of judge Vovk to case involving Surkis' offshore deposits

Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

President signs law on financial markets

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD