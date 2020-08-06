Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

The price of the DTEK Dobropiliiavuhillia's coal purchased by PJSC Centrenergo should include transportation costs between the Ukrainian coalmine and the TPP, and not the cost of freight from the Netherlands, acting General Director of PJSC Centrenergo Oleksandr Korchynsky has said.

"Our position on pricing has not changed either: real transportation costs between the Ukrainian coalmine and the Ukrainian thermal power plant should be included in the import exchange parity, and not the cost of freight from the Netherlands," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the "operational" contract concluded earlier between the generating company and DTEK provides for the purchase of coal at a price of UAH 1,650 per tonne on the deferred payment terms.

Korchynsky said that as of July 30, DTEK shipped only 30,800 tonnes of coal to Centrenergo, although under the contract in July they were supposed to send 100,000 tonnes.

At the same time, Centrenergo buys out 100% of the coal produced by the state-run mines, and refused to purchase Russian coal, as was the case with the previous head of the company.