Economy

11:48 30.07.2020

Rixos Hotels counts on 25,000 Ukrainian tourists in Egypt in 2020

By the end of 2020, the Turkish hotel operator Rixos Hotels expects to receive about 25,000 tourists from Ukraine in its two Egyptian hotels – Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh (both are located in Sharm el-Sheikh), Managing Director of Rixos hotels in Egypt Erkan Yildirim has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In 2019, Rixos received 50,000 Ukrainian tourists in Egypt. This year, we expect to reach a total of 25,000 Ukrainian guests. The annual increase in the share of Ukrainians having a rest here is more than 50%," he said.

The Rixos Premium Seagate hotel has about 1,000 rooms, and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh has 660 rooms.

In general, according to Yildirim, Rixos hotels receive 75,000 guests per year, thus the share of Ukrainians is about 30%, which is the largest indicator among all vacationers. Germany is in the second place, followed by Belgium, the Netherlands and the U.K.

"We are monitoring the number of new bookings that come to us on a daily basis. We expect the situation to normalize from September-October. We expect a 60-70% occupancy rate in hotels in October," he added.

According to the Rixos Premium Seagate hotel, due to the adaptation of the Rixos network to the new realities associated with the threat of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, the hotel service has become more personal. In particular, the hotel operator has developed and implemented the Robs application, in which all hotel guests have the opportunity to order any service for free, ask to change the towels in the room, or order a car, and receive it promptly.

Coral Travel tour operator said that after Egypt entered the "green zone" tourists are no longer required to undergo 14-day isolation upon returning from vacation. 

Tags: #rixos #egypt
Interfax-Ukraine
