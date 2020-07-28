Economy

Razumkov signs law on support for RES

Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov signed the law on amending certain laws of Ukraine concerning improving the law on the conditions for supporting the generation of electricity from alternative energy sources.

The Verkhovna Rada said on its website on Tuesday, that the law was signed by the head of parliament and submitted to the president for signature.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, July 21, adopted bill No. 3658 on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine concerning improving the conditions for supporting the generation of electricity from alternative energy sources.

The bill provides, in particular, a decrease in feed-in tariffs for most solar plants by 15%, for solar plants of up to 1 MW by 7.5%, for wind farms by 7.5% without prolonging their operation.

