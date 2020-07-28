Economy

12:04 28.07.2020

Alfa-Bank plans to become largest universal bank in Ukraine – general manager

The goal of Alfa-Bank (Kyiv) is to receive the status of the largest universal bank in Ukraine, the bank has developed relevant strategy at the end of spring in order to achieve this goal, General Manager of Alfa-Bank Rafal Juszczak has said.

"Our goal is to become the largest universal bank in the country which possesses all three components – [services for] corporate business, small and medium-sized business and retail clients," he said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

Juszczak noted that the strategy was approved in the middle of March, a couple days before the quarantine was introduced.

"We are already working within the new strategy. This is not noticeable in full yet. The main results of our new projects will become obvious next year," he said.

According to the general manager, the bank's strategy includes four main vectors, including the focus and the system of priorities. He noted that Alfa-Bank does not plan to become a leading bank in the corporate segment or compete with the national banks, however it plans to take a worthy niche on the market.

"We want to become a leading bank in the spheres of retail services and mobile banking at the same time. We want to be a bank for middle-sized enterprises of Ukraine where we are weakly represented today," Juszczak said.

The second vector of the strategy is integrity – stability and consistency despite the economy's dynamics. He noted that the bank has demonstrated its commitment to this vector recently by opening large credit lines for enterprises, which are facing temporary difficulties amid the coronavirus crisis, including the Boryspil International Airport.

"Its [the strategy's] third item is identity. I understand our strong and weak sides, what we can be proud of and what we should work on. And the fourth one, which we have mentioned, is the difference, which will show why we are the best and that we do certain things in a different manner," the general manager said.

He also noted that the first results of strategy are already visible.

"We have launched a new line of service packages, which are being actively sold. It is not just about updating design of debit cards, it is a part of our strategy: to become the main bank for our customer, the bank for every day," Juszczak said.

