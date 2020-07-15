Govt decides to ban wagon imports from Russia into Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to ban the import of wagons of residents and the railway administration of the Russian Federation into Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) said on his Telegram channel.

According to the document released by him, in particular, the import of wagons into the customs territory of Ukraine, among the railway administrations, in registration of which there is or was the railway administration of the Russian Federation from February 20, 2014, is forbidden until December 31, 2020 (inclusively).

The decision comes into force from the day of its publication.

"By the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decision No. 1147 dated December 30, 2015 a ban on the import into the customs territory of Ukraine of railway wagons that were in use and which are imported in the customs regime of imports from the Russian Federation has already been introduced. However, since November 2019 Ukraine's resident legal entities purchased 1,165 wagons, the country of origin of which was not Russia. Some 608 wagon of them were previously owned by resident enterprises of the Russian Federation, and 15 wagons were owned by resident enterprises of the Russian Federation since 2014. In order to ban such rolling stocks as well, we made the relevant amendments to the decision, which the government supported today," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy said.