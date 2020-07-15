Economy

15:49 15.07.2020

Govt decides to ban wagon imports from Russia into Ukraine

2 min read
Govt decides to ban wagon imports from Russia into Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to ban the import of wagons of residents and the railway administration of the Russian Federation into Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) said on his Telegram channel.

According to the document released by him, in particular, the import of wagons into the customs territory of Ukraine, among the railway administrations, in registration of which there is or was the railway administration of the Russian Federation from February 20, 2014, is forbidden until December 31, 2020 (inclusively).

The decision comes into force from the day of its publication.

"By the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decision No. 1147 dated December 30, 2015 a ban on the import into the customs territory of Ukraine of railway wagons that were in use and which are imported in the customs regime of imports from the Russian Federation has already been introduced. However, since November 2019 Ukraine's resident legal entities purchased 1,165 wagons, the country of origin of which was not Russia. Some 608 wagon of them were previously owned by resident enterprises of the Russian Federation, and 15 wagons were owned by resident enterprises of the Russian Federation since 2014. In order to ban such rolling stocks as well, we made the relevant amendments to the decision, which the government supported today," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy said.

Tags: #imports #ukraine #railway #wagon
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:54 15.07.2020
Ukraine should focus on introducing internal complex reforms – Ukraine's rep to NATO

Ukraine should focus on introducing internal complex reforms – Ukraine's rep to NATO

18:07 14.07.2020
Demand for sovereign bonds in hryvnia down to UAH 10 mln

Demand for sovereign bonds in hryvnia down to UAH 10 mln

09:45 14.07.2020
Ukraine has more people recovered from COVID-19 than infected, some 26,205 are still sick

Ukraine has more people recovered from COVID-19 than infected, some 26,205 are still sick

16:24 13.07.2020
Kuleba on Russia requirements to change legislation for Donbas: Ukraine as independent state to pass laws that it considers necessary

Kuleba on Russia requirements to change legislation for Donbas: Ukraine as independent state to pass laws that it considers necessary

11:54 13.07.2020
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas

09:30 13.07.2020
Ukraine sees 612 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 385 recoveries, 15 deaths

Ukraine sees 612 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 385 recoveries, 15 deaths

14:22 11.07.2020
Meeting of Ukraine, Belarus leaders scheduled for autumn – President's Office

Meeting of Ukraine, Belarus leaders scheduled for autumn – President's Office

11:56 11.07.2020
Ukraine reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 861 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 861 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

18:34 10.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

18:25 10.07.2020
Kyiv determined to hold Normandy summit in Berlin

Kyiv determined to hold Normandy summit in Berlin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Smartland LLC buys Dnipro Hotel in Kyiv at online auction for UAH 1.1 bln

Zelensky, following Dnipro hotel, expects successful privatization of other State Management of Affairs' facilities, hopes to start privatization of large industrial enterprises

NBU at second swap auction satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 410 mln at 6.5%

Zelensky signs law on debt repayment mechanisms for wholesale electricity market

Georgieva: It is in the interest of Ukraine to preserve independence of NBU

LATEST

Smartland LLC buys Dnipro Hotel in Kyiv at online auction for UAH 1.1 bln

Zelensky, following Dnipro hotel, expects successful privatization of other State Management of Affairs' facilities, hopes to start privatization of large industrial enterprises

NBU at second swap auction satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 410 mln at 6.5%

Naftogaz could finance program to improve energy security of Donbas social infrastructure – premier

Auction for privatization of Dnipro Hotel starts in Kyiv, 29 participants register

Cabinet to confer with business on improvements to Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

Kyiv's draft general plan includes development of railway transport hubs in capital city

Zelensky signs law on debt repayment mechanisms for wholesale electricity market

Georgieva: It is in the interest of Ukraine to preserve independence of NBU

Китай не поступится своими национальными интересами в Гонконге, несмотря на действия США - МИД КНР

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD