Economy

11:19 09.07.2020

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

3 min read
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

The memorandum of intent for the joint use of the passive and active infrastructure of their mobile networks has been signed by the mobile communications operators Kyivstar and Vodafone Ukraine.

According to a joint press release of the companies issued on Thursday, sharing telecommunications infrastructure will enable the parties to accelerate the deployment of 4G networks in rural areas and on highways.

The memorandum takes into account the use of not only communication channels, but also towers, as well as other equipment. Cooperation using telecom infrastructure will enable operators to avoid duplication in the process of building networks, which will accelerate the provision of access to 4G/LTE services for subscribers living in sparsely populated areas.

Now Kyivstar and Vodafone Ukraine are identifying mobile network sections and settlements for sharing infrastructure. The operators plan to begin practical implementation of the memorandum in November-December 2020 after the approval of the project by government bodies.

"Partnership and cooperation in the use of mobile networks will allow the operators to accelerate the bridging of the digital gap between megacities and villages, and to fulfill their investment plans despite the decrease in market income. We proposed that all mobile operators of Ukraine join the memorandum," Kyivstar President Alexander Komarov said.

He said that the memorandum is open to all players who want to develop new mobile technologies on mutually beneficial conditions.

"Such unbiased and seemingly insurmountable circumstances as lockdown and the lack of roaming revenues could make adjustments to the implementation of coverage. But we understand the importance of building infrastructure as soon as possible to ensure equal access to digital services. Sharing networks will make our investment more effective," CEO of Vodafone Ukraine Olha Ustinova said.

In her opinion, this will also give the operator the opportunity not only to adhere to the obligations assumed for coverage, but also to bring high-speed Internet to small villages with a population of less than 2,000 people.

For its part, the National Commission for Communications and Informatization Regulation (NCCR) also welcomes cooperation between operators in building networks.

"We are pleased that Vodafone Ukraine supported this idea of the NCCR. We welcome cooperation between operators, in particular in building networks," Chairman of the commission Oleksandr Zhyvotovsky said, expressing the hope that other operators will also join the memorandum and the process of mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to him, active sharing is an effective way to optimize the costs of building and maintaining networks and quickly covering the territory of Ukraine with a high-quality signal and mobile Internet access and fulfilling licensing conditions in the 900 MHz band.

The signing of the memorandum was supported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

In accordance with the decree of the President of Ukraine on some measures to improve access to mobile Internet, mobile operators should provide 4G communications to settlements with a population of 2,000 or more, as well as major roads in the coming years.

Tags: #4g #kyivstar #vodafone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:21 29.05.2020
Kyivstar connects another 800 Ukrainian settlements to 4G network

Kyivstar connects another 800 Ukrainian settlements to 4G network

17:38 25.05.2020
Vodafone Ukraine sees revenue rise by 28% in Q1

Vodafone Ukraine sees revenue rise by 28% in Q1

18:33 13.05.2020
4G available in more than half of settlements in Ukraine – Digital Transformation Ministry

4G available in more than half of settlements in Ukraine – Digital Transformation Ministry

09:49 07.05.2020
Kyivstar sees 16% rise in revenue with EBITDA up 25% in Q1 2020

Kyivstar sees 16% rise in revenue with EBITDA up 25% in Q1 2020

12:13 30.04.2020
Kyivstar connects 496 more settlements to 4G communication network

Kyivstar connects 496 more settlements to 4G communication network

17:37 21.04.2020
Vodafone Ukraine seeks to launch eSIM late June

Vodafone Ukraine seeks to launch eSIM late June

11:12 06.04.2020
Kyivstar connects 43 more settlements to 4G network

Kyivstar connects 43 more settlements to 4G network

10:31 25.03.2020
Kyivstar proposes anonymized data to Ministry of Digital Transformation to detect potential COVID-19 hot spots

Kyivstar proposes anonymized data to Ministry of Digital Transformation to detect potential COVID-19 hot spots

15:29 28.02.2020
Kyivstar again ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in mobile Internet speed

Kyivstar again ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in mobile Internet speed

12:52 27.02.2020
Kyivstar jointly with Ministry of Digital Transformation launches Smartphone for Parents course on Diia platform

Kyivstar jointly with Ministry of Digital Transformation launches Smartphone for Parents course on Diia platform

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

We support NBU independence, but how to live if budget based on UAH 30/$1 – Zelensky

Head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval says NBU refinancing rate could fall by 1-1.5 p.p.

Premier: introduction of tax per ha of land premature

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

LATEST

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

We support NBU independence, but how to live if budget based on UAH 30/$1 – Zelensky

Head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval says NBU refinancing rate could fall by 1-1.5 p.p.

Premier: introduction of tax per ha of land premature

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

Financial stability in Ukraine to be kept even with second wave of COVID-19 – Raiffeisen Bank Aval head

PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

Economy ministry signs memo with grain market players for agreeing on export volumes, not for limiting exports – minister

Economy minister announces signing of first agreement with ECA

UkraineInvest office to become base for 'investment nannies' – economy minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD