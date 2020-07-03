No pressure was posed on Smolii, NBU didn't pursue effective communication policy - president's advisor

Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Economics Oleh Ustenko said that no pressure was posed on National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Yakiv Smolii, who has submitted a letter of resignation, adding that Smolii and the management of the NBU did not pursue effective communication policy with all interested participants of the financial market.

"I think the main problem of Yakiv Smolii, as well as the management of the National Bank, was not related to a real political pressure, just as the NBU governor tried to demonstrate us while wrongly taking ineffective communication policy as a real political pressure posed on him. I cannot see any problem in the fact that the expert community, members of the Verkhovna Rada and, in fact, the players of the banking sector, first of all commercial banks, wanted to see clear positions of the NBU connected with the explanation of what is going on and what steps the NBU takes," he said on the Dim TV channel on Thursday, July 2.

Ustenko expressed the opinion that the NBU continued to carry on a communication policy related to "an outdated ten-year-old paradigm when it seems that you explain, but you explain only when you want to."

The president's advisor also said that the issue of Smolii's resignation will be settled quite fast in the Verkhovna Rada.

The financial market likes predictability and clear logic of events, while the panic that have aroused in the morning of July 2 was rapidly extinguished by the appointment of the first deputy governor as acting governor of the NBU.

"The NBU made a slight intervention of $100 million and eliminated the panic that began on the market. The market is being corrected," he said.

The expert sad that with all due respect to Smolii "no one is irreplaceable" in Ukraine.

"Therefore, I think the president will not waste time of the market players, experts and financial sector representatives, and will nominate a new candidate for approval by the Verkhovna Rada soon," he said.