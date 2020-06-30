Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took a very radical position in the issue of replacing profit tax with exit capital tax, Head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili said after a first meeting of the council on Tuesday.

"Instead of the profit tax, which is absolutely corrupt, the exit capital tax is introduced. This was supported by President Zelensky. And he said very clearly: no half measures and no half-solutions – you need to help the Ukrainian economy," Saakashvili said at a briefing.

According to him, some government representatives said that "we cannot allow this," therefore, they suggested half-hearted measures, for example, in some regions.

"We need to take risks to help the economy. I really liked the president's concept," the head of the executive committee of the National Reforms Council said.