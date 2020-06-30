Economy

18:54 30.06.2020

Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

1 min read
Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took a very radical position in the issue of replacing profit tax with exit capital tax, Head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili said after a first meeting of the council on Tuesday.

"Instead of the profit tax, which is absolutely corrupt, the exit capital tax is introduced. This was supported by President Zelensky. And he said very clearly: no half measures and no half-solutions – you need to help the Ukrainian economy," Saakashvili said at a briefing.

According to him, some government representatives said that "we cannot allow this," therefore, they suggested half-hearted measures, for example, in some regions.

"We need to take risks to help the economy. I really liked the president's concept," the head of the executive committee of the National Reforms Council said.

Tags: #saakashvili #tax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:14 23.06.2020
Saakashvili discusses with Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board plan for reforming railway industry

Saakashvili discusses with Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board plan for reforming railway industry

10:53 03.06.2020
FEU urges president to amend tax administration law to reduce iron ore royalties amid crisis in mining industry

FEU urges president to amend tax administration law to reduce iron ore royalties amid crisis in mining industry

14:32 26.05.2020
Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

14:09 26.05.2020
Rada attempts to push through absolutely corrupted law on legalization of gambling business – Saakashvili

Rada attempts to push through absolutely corrupted law on legalization of gambling business – Saakashvili

13:33 22.05.2020
Georgian FM, ambassador to Ukraine to discuss Tbilisi-Kyiv relations following Saakashvili's appointment on May 25

Georgian FM, ambassador to Ukraine to discuss Tbilisi-Kyiv relations following Saakashvili's appointment on May 25

16:39 16.05.2020
Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

15:00 15.05.2020
Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

10:35 14.05.2020
Ukroboronprom presents its reform plan to Saakashvili

Ukroboronprom presents its reform plan to Saakashvili

12:58 11.05.2020
Zelensky: Saakashvili created modern customs service in Georgia, he has 'strong investment ties', we discussed pension reform

Zelensky: Saakashvili created modern customs service in Georgia, he has 'strong investment ties', we discussed pension reform

11:55 11.05.2020
Saakashvili's appointment to post in Ukraine 'casts shadow' on bilateral cooperation – Georgian parliament speaker

Saakashvili's appointment to post in Ukraine 'casts shadow' on bilateral cooperation – Georgian parliament speaker

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv airport will fire 50% of employees to prevent bankruptcy

Signing agreements under 'industrial visa-free travel' may not be in 2021 – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

Ukroboronprom, Antonov start developing program to revive Ukrainian aviation industry

World Bank approves $350 mln loan to support reforms for economic recovery in Ukraine

LATEST

Wizz Аir відкриває з вересня рейси зі Львова та Києва в Пардубиці, з березня 2021 року - з Одеси до Мілана, Болоньї та Рима

Wizz Аir launches flights from Lviv, Kyiv to Pardubice from Sept, from Odesa to Milan, Bologna, Rome from March 2021

IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

World Bank appoints Banerji Country Director for Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine

Kyiv airport will fire 50% of employees to prevent bankruptcy

Signing agreements under 'industrial visa-free travel' may not be in 2021 – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

DTEK Renewables 'B-' rating placed on watch negative on tightening liquidity – S&P

Ukroboronprom, Antonov start developing program to revive Ukrainian aviation industry

World Bank approves $350 mln loan to support reforms for economic recovery in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD