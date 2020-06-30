Economy

16:26 30.06.2020

Wizz Аir launches flights from Lviv, Kyiv to Pardubice from Sept, from Odesa to Milan, Bologna, Rome from March 2021

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced the launch of flights to five new destinations from Ukraine.

As the airline's press service said on Tuesday, in particular, from September 1, 2020 it is planned to launch flights from Lviv and Kyiv to Pardubice (the Czech Republic), and from March 2021 from Odesa to Milan (Malpensa), Rome (both starting from 29 March) and Bologna (from March 30).

The cost of a ticket without baggage starts from UAH 579.

As reported, in August 2020, Wizz Air intends to launch flights from Dortmund (Germany) to Zaporizhia, which is linked to the opening of an air carrier base in Dortmund.

