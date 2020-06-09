Raiffeisen Bank International moves development of digital banking to Ukraine

Raiffeisen Bank International, an Austrian banking group that includes Raiffeisen Bank Aval (Kyiv), has moved the development of its digital banking to Ukraine, according to the Austrian publication Der Standart.

"Software developers (IT was divided into about 30 small flexible divisions) worked on the corresponding applications called Digital Banking Engine for some time. The team in Vienna consisted of 45 people, 33 of whom are internal employees. However, at the end of May the project was moved to Ukraine. IT staff was informed about this on May 25," the publication said.

The Ukrainian IT company Edenlab will be engaged in further development.

Raiffeisen Bank International is an international banking group headquartered in Vienna. It has almost 47,000 employees, 16.7 million customers and about 2,000 branches, most of which are located in central and eastern Europe.