Economy Ministry estimates fall of Ukraine's GDP at 5% in Jan-April 2020

The reduction of Ukraine's GDP in January-April 2020 will deepen to 5%, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine expects in a review of economic activity in April.

"Together with the stimulating factors of the previous periods, the reduction in GDP in January-April 2020 was estimated by the Ministry of Economy at 5%, which is fully consistent with the forecast (in the first quarter of 2020, according to the State Statistics Service, the decline in GDP was 1.5%)," the review on the website of the ministry reads.

According to the report, in the four months of 2020, the reduction in the consolidated production index amounted to 6.7%, while in January-March this indicator dipped by 3.8%.