Economy

17:59 27.05.2020

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

2 min read
Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law on amending the Tax Code of Ukraine and other laws of Ukraine on additional support for taxpayers for the period of implementation of measures aimed at preventing the onset and spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on May 13, 2020.

"The law will allow employees of public and/or municipal healthcare institutions, who are struggling with the spread of coronavirus and treating patients with COVID-19, to receive cash compensation for personal income tax withheld from their extra payments of up to 300% of wages for May and June 2020, "the presidential press service said.

The law also provides for the possibility of obtaining partial unemployment assistance for individual entrepreneurs in the event they lose part of their income due to quarantine restrictions.

Moreover, such assistance for the quarantine period from April 2, 2020 is not subject to personal income tax and war tax.

In addition, self-employed persons are exempted from paying social security tax for May, this period will be counted in the length of service for receiving pensions, social insurance payments.

The law also provides local authorities with the right to decide on a reduction in the rates of land payments and taxes on real estate other than land in relation to non-residential real estate owned by individuals or legal entities.

Tags: #law #taxpayers #covid_19 #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:55 27.05.2020
Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

09:20 27.05.2020
Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

14:23 26.05.2020
Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

16:09 25.05.2020
Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

17:38 23.05.2020
World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

16:10 23.05.2020
Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

12:50 23.05.2020
Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

18:52 21.05.2020
President signs law No. 1210 on amendments to Tax Code

President signs law No. 1210 on amendments to Tax Code

18:49 21.05.2020
Zelensky signs law on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF

Zelensky signs law on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF

11:20 21.05.2020
President of Ukraine, first lady present world leaders with vyshyvankas

President of Ukraine, first lady present world leaders with vyshyvankas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

Ukrnafta nomination committee head tries to convince Supervisory Board to continue competition to select CEO completed by 95%

LATEST

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Govt includes Panama to offshore zone list

Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

Ukrnafta nomination committee head tries to convince Supervisory Board to continue competition to select CEO completed by 95%

Ukrnafta Board stops competition to select new board's chairperson, appointing Hez

Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

Gas market liberalization for public will put customer in center instead of supplier – Naftogaz

All eyes on Africa during Council of Exporters and Investors under Foreign Ministry of Ukraine – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD