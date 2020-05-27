Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Acting President of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Petro Kotin announced an unprecedented restriction of nuclear energy generation on May 27.

"Today, the restrictions imposed on us by the government in electricity generation have fallen to historic lows, namely, to 6.63 GW from 9.49 GW available," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday through the Energy Reform Internet portal.

Kotin is confident that this "is unlikely to contribute to solving the financial issues of the company and the stability of the country's power market."

According to the data on the company's website, on May 27, some 10 out of 15 power units of Ukrainian nuclear plants were in operation.