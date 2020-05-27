Economy

14:26 27.05.2020

Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

1 min read
Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Acting President of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Petro Kotin announced an unprecedented restriction of nuclear energy generation on May 27.

"Today, the restrictions imposed on us by the government in electricity generation have fallen to historic lows, namely, to 6.63 GW from 9.49 GW available," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday through the Energy Reform Internet portal.

Kotin is confident that this "is unlikely to contribute to solving the financial issues of the company and the stability of the country's power market."

According to the data on the company's website, on May 27, some 10 out of 15 power units of Ukrainian nuclear plants were in operation.

Tags: #energoatom #energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:07 27.05.2020
Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

09:26 26.05.2020
International investors in RES urge govt to sign compromise memo as soon as possible

International investors in RES urge govt to sign compromise memo as soon as possible

14:43 20.05.2020
Energoatom hopes construction works at spent nuclear fuel storage facility to be completed by late Sept

Energoatom hopes construction works at spent nuclear fuel storage facility to be completed by late Sept

12:47 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

09:16 13.05.2020
Shmyhal notes the need to cancel price caps in electric energy market

Shmyhal notes the need to cancel price caps in electric energy market

14:35 07.05.2020
Share of foreign RES investors to be more than 30%, investment could reach EUR 2.5 bln by summer 2020 – experts

Share of foreign RES investors to be more than 30%, investment could reach EUR 2.5 bln by summer 2020 – experts

11:13 07.05.2020
Cryptomining is modern tool to remove surplus of electricity – Energy ministry

Cryptomining is modern tool to remove surplus of electricity – Energy ministry

11:55 27.04.2020
Nuclear safety bill in final version to allow Energoatom to take out loan of EUR 200 mln – MP Gerus

Nuclear safety bill in final version to allow Energoatom to take out loan of EUR 200 mln – MP Gerus

09:57 27.04.2020
U.S. ready to continue cooperation with Ukraine on energy reforms – Kvien

U.S. ready to continue cooperation with Ukraine on energy reforms – Kvien

16:00 25.04.2020
Govt creates energy crisis response team led by PM – MP

Govt creates energy crisis response team led by PM – MP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

Ukrnafta nomination committee head tries to convince Supervisory Board to continue competition to select CEO completed by 95%

LATEST

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Govt includes Panama to offshore zone list

Ukrnafta nomination committee head tries to convince Supervisory Board to continue competition to select CEO completed by 95%

Ukrnafta Board stops competition to select new board's chairperson, appointing Hez

Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

Gas market liberalization for public will put customer in center instead of supplier – Naftogaz

All eyes on Africa during Council of Exporters and Investors under Foreign Ministry of Ukraine – Kuleba

PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD