Economy

12:21 20.05.2020

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 7 bln of loss in Q1 2020

2 min read
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in January-March 2020 saw a loss of UAH 7 billion, according to materials of the Cabinet of Ministers posted on its website on Wednesday.

According to the document, since March 11, 2020, Ukrzaliznytsia has suspended economic activity, which negatively affects its financial and economic performance.

"According to the results of the first quarter of this year, the company saw losses of UAH 7 billion... At the same time, according to the company's forecasts, due to the need to repay loans and interest on them (UAH 11 billion and UAH 3 billion, respectively), a shortage of funds by the end of the year may amount to UAH 16 billion," the company said in an explanatory note.

According to the document, the reduction in production in Ukraine, the shutdown of enterprises-shippers and the negative situation on international markets led to a 4.8% decrease in total cargo turnover in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

In order to minimize the negative consequences, Ukrzaliznytsia is implementing a number of compensation measures: an idle time for staff, suspension of planned salary increases, restriction of procurement of material and technical resources and services (except for critical positions), and optimization of payments.

On this basis, the Infrastructure Ministry proposed that the basic standard for sending part of the profits allocated for the payment of dividends based on the results of economic activities in 2019 is set in the amount of 30% (currently - 90%) for Ukrzaliznytsia.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia
