Economy

09:44 20.05.2020

Metinvest pays $22.6 mln coupon on 2029 eurobonds

1 min read
Metinvest pays $22.6 mln coupon on 2029 eurobonds

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, paid a $22.6 million coupon on newly issued eurobonds maturing in 2029.

"We paid the coupon. This is a regular payment. The company usually does not make any announcements on such payments," the Metinvest's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

Metinvest issued 2029 bonds on October 17, 2019 as part of the group's successful debut placement of bonds in two currencies and the completion of a transaction to extend the maturity of outstanding eurobonds. In particular, 10-year $500 million eurobonds were placed at 7.95% per annum and five-year EUR 300 million eurobonds at 5.75% per annum.

Bond -2029 were added to the high-yield CEMBI indices after their regular recalculation on November 29, 2019: CEMBI Broad and CEMBI Broad Diversified.

Tags: #eurobonds #metinvest
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 05.05.2020
Metinvest enterprises receive $53.8 mln from operational improvements in Q1

Metinvest enterprises receive $53.8 mln from operational improvements in Q1

15:14 28.04.2020
Ukreximbank mulling purchase of its eurobonds from market

Ukreximbank mulling purchase of its eurobonds from market

13:14 01.04.2020
Ukrainian eurobonds, VRIs prices go up on Rada's decisions

Ukrainian eurobonds, VRIs prices go up on Rada's decisions

09:14 01.04.2020
Metinvest suspends two of its rolling facilities in Italy over COVID-19 pandemic

Metinvest suspends two of its rolling facilities in Italy over COVID-19 pandemic

18:05 17.03.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

14:41 16.03.2020
Court in England confirms limited payment scheme on PrivatBank eurobonds – bank

Court in England confirms limited payment scheme on PrivatBank eurobonds – bank

15:44 12.03.2020
Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

18:39 03.02.2020
Demand for Vodafone-Ukraine $500 mln eurobonds with 6.2% rate amounts to about $3 bln

Demand for Vodafone-Ukraine $500 mln eurobonds with 6.2% rate amounts to about $3 bln

15:20 28.01.2020
Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

09:20 23.01.2020
Ukraine places EUR 1.25 bln eurobonds at 4.375% – Finance ministry

Ukraine places EUR 1.25 bln eurobonds at 4.375% – Finance ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ZELENSKY INVESTORS

Limit for investment nanny cut from $100 mln to $30 mln for attracting Ukrainian investors – president

INVESTMENT ZELENSKY

Ukraine to open investment office led by ex-head of Adjara govt Varshalomidze in Sept

NBU BONDS

NBU approves rules for valuating fair value of govt-secured bonds

INVESTMENTS ZELENSKY

Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

INVESTMENT KULEBA

Kuleba invites ACC, EBA to develop trade, attract investments together with Foreign Ministry

LATEST

Limit for investment nanny cut from $100 mln to $30 mln for attracting Ukrainian investors – president

Ukraine to open investment office led by ex-head of Adjara govt Varshalomidze in Sept

Centrenergo preparing for privatization – Zelensky

MPs offer preferential conditions for imported equipment for electric vehicles production until 2028

NBU approves rules for valuating fair value of govt-secured bonds

Bill on gambling business legalization could be adopted by end of May – Arakhamia

Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

Kuleba invites ACC, EBA to develop trade, attract investments together with Foreign Ministry

Nova Poshta Global launches regular air delivery from/to United States, China

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD