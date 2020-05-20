Metinvest pays $22.6 mln coupon on 2029 eurobonds

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, paid a $22.6 million coupon on newly issued eurobonds maturing in 2029.

"We paid the coupon. This is a regular payment. The company usually does not make any announcements on such payments," the Metinvest's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

Metinvest issued 2029 bonds on October 17, 2019 as part of the group's successful debut placement of bonds in two currencies and the completion of a transaction to extend the maturity of outstanding eurobonds. In particular, 10-year $500 million eurobonds were placed at 7.95% per annum and five-year EUR 300 million eurobonds at 5.75% per annum.

Bond -2029 were added to the high-yield CEMBI indices after their regular recalculation on November 29, 2019: CEMBI Broad and CEMBI Broad Diversified.