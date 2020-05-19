Economy

16:53 19.05.2020

Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

1 min read

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has proposed a bill on virtual assets to the public for discussion. According to the bill, the ministry will act as the central executive power body implementing the state policy in the sphere of circulation of virtual assets.

The ministry said on Tuesday that the bill determines the legal status of virtual assets, their use and circulation on the Ukrainian market, sets legal relations on the virtual asset market and regulates the rules of their issue.

As reported, the Council for Financial Stability at a meeting on July 20, 2018 supported the concept of regulating operations with crypto currencies presented by Head of the National Securities and the Stock Market Commission of Ukraine Tymur Khromaev.

This concept involves the recognition of certain categories of crypto currency and tokens as financial instruments, the role and functions of state bodies in regulating the circulation of these instruments, regulates exchange, sale and purchase of crypto currencies and procedures for initial coin offering (ICO).

Tags: #market #assets #ico #digital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:17 27.04.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

10:36 04.03.2020
Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

14:26 17.02.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

16:24 29.01.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

11:35 23.12.2019
Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

10:45 10.12.2019
Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

11:16 10.09.2019
Prices on primary housing market in Kyiv could reach pre-crisis level by late 2019 – expert

Prices on primary housing market in Kyiv could reach pre-crisis level by late 2019 – expert

17:15 15.08.2019
Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

15:30 31.07.2019
U.S. dollar in Ukraine costs less than UAH 25 for the first time in three years

U.S. dollar in Ukraine costs less than UAH 25 for the first time in three years

16:36 05.07.2019
Kolomoisky says assets worth $7.5-8 bln

Kolomoisky says assets worth $7.5-8 bln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

INVESTMENTS ZELENSKY

Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

INVESTMENT KULEBA

Kuleba invites ACC, EBA to develop trade, attract investments together with Foreign Ministry

CENTRENERGO BUSLAVETS

Long-running privatization of Centrenergo affects company's managerial efficiency – Buslavets

STATE STATISTICS SERVICE STATISTICS

Ukraine's GDP 1.5% down in Q1, 2020 – statistics

TAX CODE AMENDMENTS

Bill No. 1210 amending Tax Code to take effect soon – deputy head of president's office

LATEST

Bill on gambling business legalization could be adopted by end of May – Arakhamia

Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

Kuleba invites ACC, EBA to develop trade, attract investments together with Foreign Ministry

Nova Poshta Global launches regular air delivery from/to United States, China

Long-running privatization of Centrenergo affects company's managerial efficiency – Buslavets

Energy Ministry to help renewable energy producers improve forecasting

Health ministry signs agreement on $135 mln financing with World Bank

Ukraine's GDP 1.5% down in Q1, 2020 – statistics

IT companies Parus, SAPRUN Ukraine, Mont UA, GISINFO removed from sanctions list

Ukrainian TCG notes the need to verify Ukraine's property in temporarily occupied territories

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD