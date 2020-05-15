Ukrainian TCG notes the need to verify Ukraine's property in temporarily occupied territories

Representatives of Ukraine in the TCG economic subgroup continued discussion on the issue of restoring taxation and settlements systems in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine within the Ukrainian legal framework.

"The Ukrainian party also stressed the need to verify the property of Ukraine located in the temporarily occupied territories together with international partners," the presidential press service reported on Thursday.

The Ukrainian party also noted the constructive nature of the work of the economic group, in which Ukraine and Russia were represented at the level of Deputy Ministers of Economy.