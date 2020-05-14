Bill No. 1210 amending Tax Code to take effect soon – deputy head of president's office

Bill No. 1210 on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine aimed at the improvement of tax administration and elimination of technical and logic discrepancies from the tax legislation will take effect soon, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Yulia Kovaliv has said.

"The bill adopted by the parliament will allow us to continue reforming the State Tax Service through its transformation into a single legal entity and ensuring transparency of its work. In addition, the bill contains several important regulations aimed at the improvement of the tax administration system, it envisages implementation of the BEPS plan for fight against tax base erosion, expands investment incentives via the introduction of accelerated depreciation, etc.," she told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.