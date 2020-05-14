Economy

21:05 14.05.2020

Bill No. 1210 amending Tax Code to take effect soon – deputy head of president's office

1 min read
Bill No. 1210 amending Tax Code to take effect soon – deputy head of president's office

Bill No. 1210 on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine aimed at the improvement of tax administration and elimination of technical and logic discrepancies from the tax legislation will take effect soon, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Yulia Kovaliv has said.

"The bill adopted by the parliament will allow us to continue reforming the State Tax Service through its transformation into a single legal entity and ensuring transparency of its work. In addition, the bill contains several important regulations aimed at the improvement of the tax administration system, it envisages implementation of the BEPS plan for fight against tax base erosion, expands investment incentives via the introduction of accelerated depreciation, etc.," she told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Tags: #tax_code #amendments
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:57 23.11.2018
Rada amends Tax Code in support of revenues of national budget 2019

Rada amends Tax Code in support of revenues of national budget 2019

11:41 08.12.2017
Parliament amends Tax Code

Parliament amends Tax Code

10:27 30.12.2016
Poroshenko signs bill amending Tax Code for improving investment climate in Ukraine

Poroshenko signs bill amending Tax Code for improving investment climate in Ukraine

12:18 10.05.2016
Amendments to legislation in protection of investors' rights take effect on May 1

Amendments to legislation in protection of investors' rights take effect on May 1

09:18 10.12.2015
President will submit compromise draft Tax Code to parliament - Yatseniuk

President will submit compromise draft Tax Code to parliament - Yatseniuk

14:32 11.09.2015
New tax code to improve investment climate - Poroshenko

New tax code to improve investment climate - Poroshenko

16:52 08.08.2015
Ukrainian president signs law exempting private schools, preschools from property tax

Ukrainian president signs law exempting private schools, preschools from property tax

17:30 01.07.2015
Draft changes to Ukrainian Constitution on decentralization to be sent to Rada by end of day - Poroshenko

Draft changes to Ukrainian Constitution on decentralization to be sent to Rada by end of day - Poroshenko

19:35 23.06.2015
Poroshenko rules out federalization of Ukraine

Poroshenko rules out federalization of Ukraine

16:42 29.12.2014
Rada adopts amendments to Tax Code

Rada adopts amendments to Tax Code

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UKRTRANSNAFTA SOCAR

Socar showed interest in oil storage in Ukraine – Ukrtransnafta head

NAFTOGAZ

Naftogaz group transfers UAH 28 bln for four months to state budget

FINANCE SHMYHAL

Ukraine expects $10 bln support from various financial institutions in 2020 – PM

BANKS RADA

Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

BANKS RADA

Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

LATEST

China's ZTE Corporation becomes first business resident of Yaroslavsky's Ecopolis KhTZ

Socar showed interest in oil storage in Ukraine – Ukrtransnafta head

IKEA launches online store with points of delivery in Ukraine

Naftogaz group transfers UAH 28 bln for four months to state budget

We have very good price situation with electricity amid market conditions – Shmyhal

Ukroboronprom presents its reform plan to Saakashvili

4G available in more than half of settlements in Ukraine – Digital Transformation Ministry

Economy ministry plans to create 154,000 jobs in road construction, 150,000 in improvement of public amenities

Ukraine expects $10 bln support from various financial institutions in 2020 – PM

Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD