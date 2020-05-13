Economy

13:14 13.05.2020

Naftogaz director Vitrenko says his job was cut because of his fight against Gazprom, criticizes board chairman Kobolev

Naftogaz director Vitrenko says his job was cut because of his fight against Gazprom, criticizes board chairman Kobolev

Naftogaz Ukraine Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko has was presented a warning about his job displacement in the company and resignation in two months.

"I was just formally warned that my position was made redundant. This means that in two months I will be fired from Naftogaz. Because you constantly have to fight misinformation, moreover, 'with superior rival forces'. I must again resort to radical openness and to tell my vision of the situation here," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

