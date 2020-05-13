Naftogaz director Vitrenko says his job was cut because of his fight against Gazprom, criticizes board chairman Kobolev

Naftogaz Ukraine Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko has was presented a warning about his job displacement in the company and resignation in two months.

"I was just formally warned that my position was made redundant. This means that in two months I will be fired from Naftogaz. Because you constantly have to fight misinformation, moreover, 'with superior rival forces'. I must again resort to radical openness and to tell my vision of the situation here," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.