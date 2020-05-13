Shmyhal notes the need to cancel price caps in electric energy market
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal notes the need to remove price restrictions on organized segments of the electric energy market.
"It is necessary to continue the reform, to provide [RER] the opportunity to enter the market of bilateral agreements by law. It is necessary to balance the market, and remove those price caps that are currently hindering and yielding a loss to individual enterprises of the industry," the head of government said a sitting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Utilities Tuesday night.